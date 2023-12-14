Why has Cowboys' AT&T stadium not hosted Super Bowl since 2011? Jerry Jones opens up on exclusion

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has opened up on why AT&T Stadium hasn't hosted a Super Bowl since 2011.

The Arlington, Texas-based stadium is one of the most well-known in the NFL and would be a logical place to host a Super Bowl, but it has been over 10 years since the stadium got the big game.

However, on Wednesday, the NFL announced the 2027 Super Bowl will be hosted at SoFi Stadium, and Jones says hosting the biggest showdown in football isn't a fit for them right now.

"We want to fit it in when it works for us," Jones said. "Sometimes the criteria that go along with it are just more than what we want to do. There was a time when you had to play some home games in some other countries to get a Super Bowl. We just decided to sit out that year. I'm using that more as an example, but it just doesn't fit for us right now."

Although Jerry Jones says it wasn't the right time for AT&T Stadium to host the Super Bowl, the Dallas Cowboys owner is excited that SoFi Stadium is set to host the game again in 2027.

"The Rams deserved it," he said. "It's a fantastic entertainment capital for the world. From that standpoint, the bar is so high to get one that you got to go. You can have conflicts. You can have aspirations for a little thing called soccer, things like that. I'm totally satisfied with it and not a bit disappointed."

The next time AT&T Stadium could potentially host the Super Bowl would be in 2028.

Jerry Jones says 2011 issue isn't the problem

The one and only time AT&T Stadium hosted a Super Bowl was in 2011, which had plenty of issues.

During the week of the game, a massive ice storm happened, and a mishap in the upper concourse didn't allow fans in a specific section to watch the matchup.

However, despite those problems, Jones says that isn't a holdup in AT&T Stadium hosting another Super Bowl.

"It is not at all," Jones said. "The issues that were involved because of the weather won't be involved again. Television would tell you that it was one of the finest presenting Super Bowls they've ever had. I know that at the time, it was certainly the best economic Super Bowl the league ever had."

For now, Jerry Jones is focused on the rest of the season as the Dallas Cowboys are currently leading the NFC East.