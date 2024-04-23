Why haven't Cowboys signed Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb to contract extensions yet? Jerry Jones tells all ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

Jerry Jones has claimed that the Dallas Cowboys will be going all-in to win a Super Bowl ring during the 2024 NFL season. His franchise is currently in one of the most notable droughts in the league, going 28 years without even appearing in a conference championship game, let alone winning a ring.

While his declaration is surely encouraging, his actions haven't exactly matched his words. The Cowboys have been extremely quiet during the 2024 NFL offseason so far, declining to sign any significant free agents or make any trades so far.

One of the reasons for their inactivity may be because some of their top players are reportedly seeking contract extensions ahead of the final year of their current deals. Jerry Jones discussed this during a recent press conference, via Cowboys insider Jon Machota.

"We'd like to see more leaves fall. We'd like to see more action. It's called option quarterback. I've spent my life (playing) option quarterback. I want to see some more cards played," said Jon Machota.

Jerry Jones' shocking response in calling himself an "option quarterback" is likely in reference to the ongoing negotiations for potential contract extensions. He is presumably explaining that he is waiting for the agents of these players to adjust their current demands so that a deal can realistically be made. While no exact figures were mentioned amid the potential contract negotiations, the Cowboys' future appears to be in limbo.

Jerry Jones has major decisions to make on significant contract extensions

Jerry Jones

The Dallas Cowboys seem to be at a pivotal point when it comes to the overall construction of their team. Several of their key players, representing the core of their roster, are currently entering the final year of their contracts. Most of these players are rumored to be seeking extensions and allegedly want them before the start of the 2024 NFL season.

Here is a list of Cowboys stars entering a contract year this season:

Dak Prescott is reportedly seeking to once again become the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. Joe Burrow currently holds that honor at $55 million in AAV, so this is an expensive proposition.

CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons may also be looking to set new records for their own positional contracts, while Zack Martin and DeMarcus Lawrence have already been among the highest-paid players at their positions as well. Further adding to this situation is that head coach Mike McCarthy is also in the final year of his contract.

It's unclear at this point what Jerry Jones' plan is for his superstars, but he may be running out of time to make those decisions if their rumored desires to get a deal done before the 2024 NFL season are true. The Cowboys have failed to meet his Super Bowl expectations in recent seasons, so it's possible he's looking to make major changes and go "all-in" in an unexpected way.