Why is Damar Hamlin not playing? Reason for Bills player’s absence explored

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is not expected to play the Week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Pittsburgh Panthers alum will be returning to Cincinnati for the first time since Jan. 2, 2023, when he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field at Paycor Stadium.

In this article, we look into why Hamlin is set to miss the game and what he will instead be up to on his first trip to Cincinnati. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Why is Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin not playing?

The reason why Damar Hamlin is playing is strictly due to tactical reasons. According to NFL insider Adam Schefter:

"Hamlin is not expected to be active Sunday night vs. the Bengals, per league sources. That is not unusual nor unexpected, as Hamlin has played only one game so far this season, vs. Miami, when Buffalo safety Jordan Poyer was injured.

"With Hamlin, it is currently a numbers game; he currently backs up Buffalo's top four safeties, namely Poyer, Taylor Rapp, Micah Hyde, and Cam Lewis.”

As stated above, Hamlin is at the bottom of the Bills' depth chart at the safety position, so he'd only play if one of the other safeties is out injured. That has only happened once this season, which explains his lack of appearances in his third year in the league.

Damar Hamlin's Cincinnati Heroes Scholarship

While Hamlin isn't playing the Week 9 visit to the Cincinnati Bengals, the third-year Pro would instead be honoring some of the individuals who played a part in saving his life.

Hamlin and his "Chasing M's Foundation" have announced a new scholarship program aptly named the "Damar Hamlin's Cincinnati Heroes Scholarship". The incentive will grant scholarships to 10 people who were involved in his lifesaving care in Cincinnati.

Furthermore, the program will support underserved high school and college-bound students who hope to attend Greater Cincinnati-area trade schools, private schools or Cincinnati-area universities.

The scholarships will be for $1,000, one in the name of each of his 10 saviors. There will also be a pledge from Chasing M's Foundation for funding over three years. Round one of the scholarships will be awarded in 2024, and it will be an annual incentive moving forward.