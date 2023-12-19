Why was Derrick Ward arrested? Giants Super Bowl champion booked into LA jail with bail set at $250,000

Former NFL star Derrick Ward has been arrested. The ex-running back's bond has been set at $250,000 after he allegedly committed multiple robberies in the Los Angeles area this week. He has not commented on his arrest.

The 43-year-old former star is a Los Angeles native and was accused of robbing several businesses, including gas stations, over a period of time that happened recently. Police told TMZ that Ward did not use a gun during the alleged robberies, so it's not armed robbery.

However, the running back reportedly did use fear and force to break in and rob places. Ward was taken into custody on Monday afternoon and booked into jail later that evening.

The former running back primarily played for the New York Giants. He won the Super Bowl with them in 2007 and also spent time with the Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He retired from the NFL in 2011 after a nine-year career.

He did not make an All-Pro or Pro Bowl team, but he does have that Super Bowl ring to his name. Initially a New York Jets' seventh-round selection, the running back never officially suited up for the team.

That Giants team that Derrick Ward was a part of was a historic one, as they were the team that shockingly ended Tom Brady and the New England Patriots' pursuit of a perfect record in the NFL with a stunning win.

The back appeared in 93 NFL games, carrying 551 times for a total 2,628 yards. He had 15 total touchdowns, with 12 of them coming on the ground. According to reports, he is still in custody and this remains a developing story.