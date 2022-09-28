Why did Joe Buck leave Fox?

NFL play-by-play commentator Joe Buck signed a deal with ESPN earlier this year that saw him move to new pastures. However, the 53-year-old broadcaster still had one year remaining on his contract with Fox, despite making the switch.

Buck worked as a Fox announcer for 20 years. Therefore, his sudden move to ESPN came as quite a surprise to many in the industry. So, why did the announcer leave Fox? Did he have a falling out with the crew? Or did he just want to take up a new challenge?

Joe Buck left Fox for ESPN this offseason

Buck and Troy Aikman were part of the Fox broadcast crew for two decades from 2001 to 2021. The duo, however, swapped booths this offseason and joined ESPN.

Buck hasn't yet disclosed why he left Fox for ESPN. But there are clear signs that he wants to continue working alongside Aikman in the commentary booth. Buck's deal with ESPN will also offer him more than what he what he was expected to earn in his final year at Fox.

Aikman's deal wasn't renewed by Fox. He, therefore, accepted a role at ESPN. Buck decided to follow Aikman, despite having one year and $11 million remaining on his contract with the network. Fox, however, allowed Buck to leave without a hassle due to his credible years of service for the media company.

Buck also worked as a commentator for the MLB during his sojourn with Fox. He was the play-by-play announcer for the World Series from 1996 until 2021. He called games for the annual championship series each year, except for 1997 and 1999.

How much will Joe Buck and Troy Aikman earn through their ESPN deals?

According to reports, Joe Buck signed a five-year contract with ESPN this offseason. He is expected to rake in between $60-75 million during that timeframe. Meanwhile, Aikman's deal with the company will see him pocket $90 million over five years.

Buck and Aikman are the longest-tenured broadcasting duo. The pair have spent 20 years calling games together. They have also commentated on six Super Bowl games during their tenure. Football fans can catch Buck and Aikman in action on Monday Night Football over the course of the season.

