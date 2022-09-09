Why did Von Miller leave the Rams?

As the Los Angeles Rams played the Buffalo Bills today, all eyes were on Von Miller. Miller played half a season with the Los Angeles Rams last year. It was a productive half-season because he was an intergal part of the Rams' Super Bowl win.

According to Von Miller, there were two main motivating factors that led him to choose the Bills over the Rams. One was that the Buffalo Bills brought him a new challenge. The other was that he wants to be the first player to win a Super Bowl with three different teams.

The Bills are a franchise that once lost four straight Super Bowls. This is also a franchise that has been one of the favorites every season for the past few years. Yet, they have fallen agonizingly short. Von Miller wants to be the final piece of the jigsaw that takes them over the line.

Heather Prusak @haprusak Von Miller: "I could have just stayed in LA and just rode off into the sunset and just rushed with Aaron Donald and piled up sacks but I wasn't content...this is a special team, they're right on the edge and I just wanted to be that last drop to overflow these guys." Von Miller: "I could have just stayed in LA and just rode off into the sunset and just rushed with Aaron Donald and piled up sacks but I wasn't content...this is a special team, they're right on the edge and I just wanted to be that last drop to overflow these guys." https://t.co/4qrAiODT7C

He said:

"I could have just stayed in LA and just rode off into the sunset and just rushed with Aaron Donald and piled up sacks but I wasn't content...this is a special team, they're right on the edge and I just wanted to be that last drop to overflow these guys."

He continued:

"We're here in the indoor practice facility, and we got all these AFC championships up here, and not one Super Bowl. [Winning the Super Bowl] is an expectation from this franchise. It's an expectation from this fan base, and that's why I came here."

He also highlighted the fact that he wants to be the first player to win a Super Bowl with three different franchises. The Buffalo Bills are close to challenging for the title with the set-up that they have, and Von Miller could conceivably win with them.

"I wasn't content where I was at. I still wanted more. To come here selfishly and be the only guy that ever won three Super Bowls with three different teams, selfishly, that's what I want. This organization wants a Super Bowl. It's a win-win for both sides."

And if that is indeed the intention, Von Miller could scarcely have got off to a better start than he did against his former teammates, the Los Angeles Rams, tonight.

What happend to Von Miller during the offseason?

Buffalo Bills v Los Angeles Rams

Miller became a free agent in 2022 and did not re-sign with the reigning Super Bowl champions. Instead, he chose to move to Buffalo. This move was a bit of a surprise because most people expected him to rejoin the Rams. As we've learned, Von Miller had his reasons for taking on a fresh challenge.

He had two sacks and three tackles for a loss as the Buffalo Bills triumphed 31-10 in the season opener. Just one game in, he looks to be well on his way. It seems that there will be few who can stop him.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe