"Why did they draft Sinnott": NFL fans question Commanders re-signing TE John Bates with $21,000,000 deal

The Washington Commanders have held onto their players while also adding talent throughout the new ownership. The franchise re-signed tight end John Bates to a three-year contract worth $21 million with more than $11.5 million guaranteed.

People on social media were surprised at this move and are questioning what this means for the second-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft Ben Sinnott and his role with the Washington Commanders.

"Does the 2nd round capital of Ben Sinnott mean nothing to you Washington?!?!" One person commented on Twitter

"Ben Sinnott ain't seeing good playing time anytime soon, but I told y'all that last spring. Crazy overrated." Someone else posted

People continued to post on Twitter regarding the situation.

"John Bates shouldn't be a priority when you just drafted Ben Sinnott who needs more playing time." Another commentor wrote

"Why do they hate Ben Sinnott?" Another user on social media posted

Ben Sinnott did not make much of a mark in the 2024 season as he played in all 17 games as a rookie and recorded five catches on five targets for 28 yards (5.6 yards per reception) with a touchdown.

John Bates had eight receptions on 13 targets for 84 yards (10.5 yards per catch) but failed to get any touchdowns.

Washington Commanders have been busy this offseason

The Washington Commanders have shown the ability to step up and have been active throughout the 2025 NFL Free Agency period. The team has signed seven players, including two players from last year's Commanders team.

Below are the free agents that the team has signed thus far.

Defensive tackle Javon Kimlaw (three-year, $45 million)

Quarterback Marcus Mariota (one-year, $8 million)

Safety Will Harris (two-year, $6 million)

Cornerback Jonathan Jones (one-year, $5.5 million)

Defensive end Deatrich Wise (one-year, $5 million)

Wide receiver Noah Brown (one-year, $4.5 million)

Outside linebacker Jake Martin (one-year, $3 million)

The team still has more than $32.5 million in available cap space they can use this offseason. It will be interesting to see what the Commanders decide to do as they also have to sign their 2025 NFL draft picks.

