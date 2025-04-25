"Why does this feel so awkward?" - Ex-NFL QB takes issue with Bears' lack of enthusiasm in drafting Colston Loveland

Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel thinks the Chicago Bears weren't all that pleased with their first-round pick.

The Bears selected Michigan Wolverines tight end Colston Loveland with the 10th overall pick. He was the first tight end off the board and will be a key part of Chicago's offense next season.

Yet, the Bears released a video of general manager Ryan Poles calling Loveland, and Daniel thinks the team lacked enthusiasm with the phone call.

"Why does this feel so awkward? No juice at all from anyone in that Bears draft room," Daniel wrote.

Poles was rather calm talking to Loveland and was stone-faced when talking to him as he didn't show much emotion, which Daniel wasn't too happy with.

Colston Loveland recorded 56 receptions for 582 yards and 5 touchdowns last season at Michigan. When the Wolverines won the national title, he had 45 receptions for 649 yards and 4 touchdowns.

As for Daniel, he's now an NFL analyst after being a quarterback in the league from 2009 until 2022. He won Super Bowl XLIV, as he was primarily a backup quarterback in his career.

Bears GM ecstatic with Colston Loveland pick

Colston Loveland will be a focal point of the Bears' offense in 2025, and Ryan Poles was pleased with the selection.

Poles believes Loveland will be a key part of the offense going forward. The GM also believes he's a dynamic weapon that can be used in multiple ways on offense.

"It's not just one part of his game," said Poles, via the team website. "It's the totality of what he can do for us. When you turn on the tape, there's plays being made constantly. It's a guy that you could feel confident going to in critical situations. What stands out? Obviously, the dynamic skillset to separate but also when you really study him in the run game, the blocking is way better than I think people realize."

Loveland will work alongside Cole Kmet and be part of a two-tight-end set in Chicago as the Bears added another weapon for Caleb Williams.

Chicago will pick again at 39th overall, which is the seventh pick of the second round in the 2025 NFL Draft.

