Why is former Raiders All-Pro Marquette King not in the NFL?

Former Oakland Raiders punter Marquette King had a promising career but suddenly disappeared from the league. He was released by the Denver Broncos in 2018, which came as a surprise to many. The 33-year-old free agent still has a lot of football left in him and is looking for a team to pick him up.

After playing for a solid six years in the NFL, the Broncos released the punter in 2018. Marquette King recently revealed in a series of tweets that he doesn't think his career is over. He is frustrated as he doesn't think he has received a fair chance in the league.

King also talked about discrimination in the league and thinks African-American players don't get a fair chance when it comes to punting and kicking.

So far, there have only been six African-American punters in the NFL to earn at least one credited season. The first black punter to make it to the league was Greg Coleman, who signed with the Cleveland Browns in 1977.

Marquette King @MarquetteKing It’s only been 6 African American punters 2 play in the NFL since 1920 n earn at least 1 credited season. Over the last 3 seasons I havent been able to get a job but still have a top 5 punting average. Blaming me not having a job because of antics n attitude is surface thinking. It’s only been 6 African American punters 2 play in the NFL since 1920 n earn at least 1 credited season. Over the last 3 seasons I havent been able to get a job but still have a top 5 punting average. Blaming me not having a job because of antics n attitude is surface thinking. https://t.co/R5qm0vo7On

Some of King's actions off-field have worked against him in finding a franchise. During his time with the Broncos, he openly criticized former Raiders coach Jon Gruden. He was also in the headlines after a fight with a local radio personality. King blamed the Broncos for an injury he suffered which caused friction between him and the franchise.

Marquette King's NFL Career

King has played six seasons in the NFL. He played his first five seasons with the Raiders from 2013 to 2017. The Raiders surprisingly released him following the 2017 season. After that, the Broncos signed him on a three-year, $7 million deal. But that didn't last long. Marquette King played four games for the Broncos and since then, he's been out of the NFL.

In his six-year career, King averaged 46.7 yards per punt, which is the fifth highest in NFL history. He has a net punting average of 40.8 yards, which is pretty impressive, and ranks 37th of all time. His best season came in 2017 when he had a net average of 42.7 yards per punt, which was third overall in the NFL.

Other black punters include Reggie Roby, Rodney Williams, Reggie Hodges, and Pressley Harvin III. Harvin III is the only active African-American punter in the league right now and plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

We will see if Marquette King can find his way back to the NFL. With the 53-man rosters now set, it seems like a tough task.

