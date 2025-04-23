Why is George Kittle not at 49ers OTAs? NFL insider drops possible reason behind TE's holdout

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has reportedly skipped the team's Organized Team Activities (OTAs) due to contract negotiations. The Athletic's Dianna Russini published information regarding Kittle's status on Wednesday.

She reported that quarterback Brock Purdy was among those who went to the voluntary sessions, while Kittle was a no-show. Her report indicates that there is tension between the six-time Pro Bowl tight end and the 49ers' front office over his contract status.

The report surfaced on Wednesday when Russini posted both on social media and wrote an article for The Athletic detailing the developing situation.

"Kittle wants to become the NFL's highest-paid tight end, per a league source," Russini wrote. "San Francisco's offers to Kittle have thus far been rebuffed, and the two sides remain far apart as Kittle, who will be 32 in October, enters the final year of his deal."

Interestingly, Kittle directly challenged Russini's reporting on social media, responding to her post by stating:

"Your source is incorrect."

The veteran tight end specifically denied the claim that his absence was contract-related. He did not offer an alternative explanation for missing the voluntary program.

George Kittle's situation is complicated by Brock Purdy's contract talks

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn

The 49ers are simultaneously working through extension talks with quarterback Brock Purdy. According to Dianna Russini, San Francisco and Purdy are "inching closer to a long-term extension."

Any new deal for Kittle would have to surpass the existing tight end market. The landscape was reset in this offseason when Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride signed a four-year, $76 million deal. George Kittle's age of 31 could be a point of contention in negotiations, even though his ongoing elite production.

Kittle did not let up in 2024, hauling in 78 receptions for 1,106 yards with eight touchdowns.

The contract situation arises at a critical juncture for the 49ers, seeking to rebound from a dismal 2024 season. They were in the NFC West division with only six victories. The club has made a series of roster moves this offseason, releasing some expensive veteran players.

While no trade request has been made according to Russini's sources, other NFL teams are reportedly "keeping an eye" on the situation.

With mandatory minicamp approaching in June, the situation could gain additional clarity in the coming weeks.

