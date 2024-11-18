Why did Giants bench Daniel Jones? Exploring the reasons behind QB's sidelining

The New York Giants will reportedly bench quarterback Daniel Jones following their Week 11 bye, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, who broke the news on Good Morning Football.

New York is off to a 2-8 start and last in the NFC East. Jones has also struggled, but there is a bigger reason why the Giants decided to bench their quarterback.

Why did the Giants bench Daniel Jones?

The New York Giants opted to bench Daniel Jones so the team can get off of his contract.

Jones still has two years remaining on the four-year, $160 million extension he signed in 2023. However, his base salary is not guaranteed beyond this season, but he does have a 2025 injury guarantee of $23 million.

So, if Jones continues to play and suffers an injury, the Giants would have to pay Jones $23 million in 2025.

$12 million on Jones' $30 million salary next season becomes guaranteed by March 16, meaning the Giants will cut the quarterback before that date.

According to Spotrac, Jones has a cap hit of just over $41.6 million in 2025, but releasing him would carry a dead-cap charge of about $22.2 million, but that would save them roughly $19.4 million in cap space.

Jones was selected sixth overall in the 2019 NFL draft by the Giants. The quarterback has gone 216-for-341 for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Who will start for the Giants?

Drew Lock will likely start for the Giants. Source: Imagn

Drew Lock will likely be starting in Week 12.

Lock is the Giants' top backup, who signed a one-year deal worth $5 million in free agency to be Jones' backup.

In his NFL career, Lock has gone 474-for-794 for 5,289 yards, 28 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

His backup will be Tommy DeVito, since Jones will be inactive to avoid injury. DeVito signed as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and appeared in nine games last season, starting six and finishing 3-3 while throwing for 1,101 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Giants will return to the field on Sunday, November 24 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m. ET.

