"Why the hell are you yelling": Ex-Giants champ calls out Brian Daboll for sideline meltdown over Jaxson Dart's concussion check

Brian Daboll has come under fire for his conduct after Jaxson Dart entered the blue tent during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. The New York Giants coach was seen yelling at the team's head physician Dr. Scott A. Rodeo as Dart’s return was delayed.After absorbing a hit, Dart was slow to rise before walking off the field. The quarterback, who has been impressive in the game, entered the medical tent afterward for concussion evaluation. However, Daboll wasn't ready to lose him, especially after the immediate struggle of Russell Wilson.Former Giants placekicker Lawrence Tynes called out Brian Daboll on social media for his conduct immediately after the moment. The two-time Super Bowl winner took to X to criticize the coach, who he believe was disrespecting Dr. Rodeo with his actions.“Real bad look Daboll. Why the hell are you yelling at Dr. Rodeo. Have some damn composure and respect,” Tynes wrote.Brian Daboll, however, made it known that he offered his apology to the physician following the game on Thursday night. The Giants secured an outstanding 34-17 win over the Eagles.“I apologized directly to our team physician,” Daboll said. “I just wanted his ass out there if he was okay. But I wanted the process, like we were getting ready to go for it on a potential fourth down, I would have burned a timeout if he could have come out there.“I was asking how long was it going to take. Again, you want your guy out there. Not at risk of anything else. But he came out. I think he's going to be good. Is he going to be good or not? I'm going to call a timeout on fourth down and go for this son of a b----.”John Mara voices displeasure at Brian Daboll’s conductNew York Giants co-owner John Mara has voiced his displeasure at the way Brian Daboll approached Jaxson Dart’s concussion evaluation. Mara, who serves on the NFL’s Health and Safety Committee, noted the team will cooperate with the NFL in taking necessary steps.“While I firmly believe, as he has stated, that he was not trying to influence the process in any way, he understands that the appearance of going to the tent is inappropriate,” Mara said.“We have protocols in place as a league to ensure player safety, and we need to allow our medical staff to execute those protocols without interference. We understand the situation is under review by the NFL and the NFLPA, and obviously we will cooperate fully.”Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Brian Daboll and the Giants could face NFL discipline based on the outcome of the league’s ongoing investigation. By the league’s rules, non-medical personnel, including coaches, are prohibited from entering the medical tent during player evaluations.