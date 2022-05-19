Exclusive: NFL Insider explains why James Bradberry picked Eagles after being cut by Giants

James Bradberry had options after the New York Giants released him.

The Pro Bowl corner initially had interest from nearly a dozen teams, but as Bradberry and his agent reviewed their best options, the list widdled down to a few.

In the end, Bradberry picked the Philadelphia Eagles, agreeing to a 1-year deal worth up to $10 million, which includes bonuses and incentives.

Why did James Bradberry pick Eagles over host of other NFL teams?

Among the reasons Bradberry picked Philadelphia was because of their scheme under defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. Bradberry believes he can have success and flourish like he did in 2020 when he was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career. That year, he had three interceptions and a career-high 18 pass deflections.

Bradberry has started 91 career games with 15 INTs for the Panthers and Giants



Another major factor was his new teammates from fellow Pro Bowl corner Darius Slay to the Eagles' dominant defensive line, which includes Fletcher Cox.

The bonus is the fact that Bradberry can face the New York Giants, who cut him after 7 interceptions over two seasons, twice a year. Bradberry had arguably the best two seasons of his career in New York after starting his career with the Carolina Panthers when he played both right and left corner.

In Philadelphia, the plan is to line up Bradberry opposite Slay, which gives the Eagles one of the top defensive back tandems in the NFL. The versatile cornerback is expected to meet his new teammates who are working out and introduce himself today in Philadephia.

Eagles players were pleasantly surprised and excited when word leaked of the Eagles agreement with Bradberry yesterday. Players were doing individual workouts at team headquarters and some didn’t find out until they checked their phones inside the locker room when news came across.

Now Bradberry will immediately bolster their secondary and defense, which allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete a league high 69.4% of their passes.

Bradberry has started 91 career games recording 15 interceptions for the Carolina Panthers and Giants over his career. The cornerback is set to play opposite Darius Slay as the Eagles continue to improve their defense and team as a whole.

#FlyEaglesFly Roster move: Eagles have agreed to terms with CB James Bradberry on a one-year deal.

Earlier this offseason, the Eagles signed DE/OLB Haason Reddick to a three-year, $45 million deal and also made a blockbuster trade to land Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Brown, who they gave a monster contract extension to for $100 million over 4 years.

The New York Giants recently released Bradberry after falling to trade the star corner after only two years with their organization. It was a move that saved New York more than $10 million for next season.

The Eagles are hoping he can play like he did in 2020 when he made the Pro Bowl.

WATCH: James Bradberry signs 1-year, $10M deal with Eagles

