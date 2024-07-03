  • NFL
  • Why is Jason and Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast going on a two-month hiatus? Brother-duo release new update

Why is Jason and Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast going on a two-month hiatus? Brother-duo release new update

By Shanu Singh
Modified Jul 03, 2024 15:34 GMT
NBA: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce have taken a break from the "New Heights" podcast. Since the podcast reached a valuation of $100 Million (per TheSun), its growth has been skyrocketing.

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce broke the news in the latest episode of their podcast. The former Eagles center said they are putting the podcasting on hold for two months as Travis Kelce has to return to practice sessions.

"We have a nice couple of months off from podcasting because, in three weeks' time, Travis will be in the middle of training camp," Jason Kelce said.
also-read-trending Trending
"And let me tell you, not enough time to do a podcast, especially the best podcast in the world right now. He's going to be busy focusing on football, getting in shape for this upcoming season. So we're going to be off for about two months."

youtube-cover
Jason hinted that the podcasting will resume when the Chiefs tight end returns from the training camp," the former NFL center said. "So I think we're gonna start this up when Travis gets out of training camp. We'll get back to giving you guys this podcast. Hope you guys enjoyed season two, we had a blast."
"Anything you guys have that you think would make the show better our way you guys appreciate it more? Send it over."

Travis Kelce also spoke about his viral Eras Tour debut in London. He recalled that after discussing it with Taylor Swift, his girlfriend, the Chiefs tight end made a surprise appearance in London's show.

Travis Kelce recalls conversation with Taylor Swift about Eras Tour cameo

After revealing the big news in the podcast, Travis Kelce said he had engaged in a hilarious conversation with Taylor Swift, which left the pop icon in splits.

"I initially mentioned it to Tay. I was like, ‘how funny would it be? If I just like rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 ... that era. She started laughing she was like, ‘Would you seriously be up for like doing something like that?'" Travis Kelce said.
"And I was just like, ‘I would love to do that. I've seen the show enough might as well put me to work here.' And sure enough, she found the perfect, perfect part of the show for me to come in."

Talking about Eras Tour London, the Kelces shared a VIP tent with Charissa Thompson and Erin Andrews. On Monday, Kylie fangirled over them on Instagram, weeks before Andrews recalled her experience with Chiefs tight end in London.

