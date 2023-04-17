Why did Jeff Bezos drop out of Commanders bidding? Peter King reveals major reason behind Amazon mogul's no-show

The Washington Commanders will have a new owner. At the end of last week, it was announced that the team would be changing hands from Dan Snyder to Josh Harris. The sale has left many wondering why Jeff Bezos didn't take a shot at the franchise. Pro Football Talk analyst Peter King claims that another more successful franchise will be up for sale in the near future.

Here's why Bezos didn't entertain the Commanders, and why he is likely to have more interest in the Seattle Seahawks:

Will Josh Harris' team finish over .500 in 2023?

"Lots of speculation about why Jeff Bezos didn’t make a serious offer, but I’ll give you the best reasons. The next team likely on the market in the NFL is the Seattle Seahawks... The NFL is lobbying Bezos quietly, but hard, to buy a franchise."

He continued, listing the reasons why the Seahawks are a much more attractive option than the Commanders:

"Seattle has a consistent winner with a great GM/coach team in John Schneider/Pete Carroll, Seattle has an incredible fan base, Seattle has a state-of-the-art loud home venue in Lumen Field, and Seattle has one of the best training facilities in pro sports."

Lastly, he explained why it would be difficult for someone as wealthy as Bezos to decline the opportunity to own a successful NFL franchise:

"All four of those are far, far better than what Washington has. Why would Bezos not want Seattle if he’s serious about buying into the league that prints money?"

Washington Commanders receive another facelift

Dan Snyder at Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Redskins

The Commanders have been in the headlines for quite some time. Between their name change, the scandals involving their owner, and their track record on the gridiron, they became the laughing stock of the league.

Within the last few years, the team's nickname has changed from the 'Washington Redskins' to the 'Washington Football Team' and now the 'Washington Commanders'. There was outside pressure for the franchise to ditch the offensive 'Redskins' name, and they finally obliged after years of holding it off.

With ownership changing hands, the franchise is seeing one of the fastest ownership overhauls in American sports history. One can assume another round of changes will follow once Harris is in control of the franchise. What will the team look like five years from now?

