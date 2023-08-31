Why is Joe Montana suing San Francisco? 49ers legend files lawsuit over poor city infrastructure

Joe Montana embraced football immortality as San Francisco 49ers quarterback. He led the team to four Super Bowl titles in the 1980s, including back-to-back conquests in Super Bowls XXIII and XXIV. He also became a three-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player and two-time NFL MVP.

The Notre Dame alum also became a five-time All-Pro with the 49ers. His achievements with the Bay Area-based squad make him a fan favorite forever. However, he is fighting back against the city that made him a icon for faulty sewage.

Joe Montana suing San Francisco due to deficient infrastructure

Fox News’ Scott Thompson reported that Montana and at least 58 other residents on Marina Boulevard filed a joint lawsuit against the city. The case arose from the flooding in their location with sewage and rainwater.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco Standard reported that the complaints started in June when the residents claimed the flooding wasn’t just because of increased rainfall. Instead, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and his neighbors also blame the city’s inefficient sewage system for the inconvenience.

Per The Standard, the lawsuit stated:

“For many years, the city has had actual and constructive knowledge that the sewage and storm drainage system in and around the [Marina Boulevard area] cannot sufficiently handle anticipated conditions and rain events."

Conversely, the City Attorney’s Office responded that the storm that hit the city last December was the flooding’s cause. City officials claim it was the biggest storm to hit the city in 170 years.

Joe Montana canceled his claim of Tom Brady as the G.O.A.T.

Aside from this lawsuit, Joe Montana also made headlines for naming Dan Marino the greatest of all time (G.O.A.T) instead of Tom Brady.

The eight-time Pro Bowl quarterback declared Brady the G.O.A.T in a 2021 interview on ESPN’s First Take with Max Kellerman and Stephen A. Smith.

He said:

“I wanna think Tom, you know, take his place on the top up there a long time ago. So, he's had a tremendous career. He's fun to watch. Yeah, everybody always contests over that, but you look what Tom's been able to do and accomplished, and the time that he's played, I think it puts him definitely up there on the top of the list.”

But per TMZ Sports, Joe Montana shared in a recent interview with Men’s Health that Dan Marino would have dominated if he was playing now.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback said about his fellow Canton enshrinee and Miami Dolphins legend:

“Put Marino into today’s game where he gets free release ... and his receivers, holy cow, weren't very big. Now these guys are 6'4, 6'5. I think [Marino] is probably one of the most unsung heroes of the game.”

“People don't talk enough about him or realize the numbers that he put up during the times that he put them up. He had the perfect torque of his upper body and strength to deliver the ball quickly at a fast release with accuracy.”

