Why is Jon Gruden suing NFL and Roger Goodell?

Jon Gruden's story with the Las Vegas Raiders may be over following his resignation in the wake of the release of emails where the coach used homophobic, misogynistic and racist language. But it looks like Gruden's bout with the NFL is only getting started.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, Gruden is currently mulling his legal options for potential claims against the league and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. Since his firing, the coach has already settled with the Raiders, but the legal battles with the NFL are far from over.

Why is Gruden considering suing the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell?

Gruden is unhappy that the emails were leaked and wants to sue the NFL, alleging that there was intentional interference from the league. The investigation that unearthed the emails was related to the Washington Football Team and not the Raiders.

When Gruden resigned from his job, he was only in the fourth of his 10-year, $100 million contract with the Raiders. Sources told La Canfora that the coach received only a percentage of the remaining amount as part of the settlement.

When the emails were made public, the league became aware of the then-Raiders head coach's profane and insensitive language about many NFL figures when he was still an ESPN employee.

His remarks included insensitive comments about the league pressuring the Rams to draft Michael Sam, the first openly gay NFL player, back in 2014. The emails also had misogynistic comments about the ascension of female NFL referees and racist remarks about NFLPA director DeMaurice Smith.

How does Gruden's settlement with the Raiders affect the league?

Again, it depends on the language. There's a difference between suing the Raiders and suing the league. Still, the use of information and liability could include any claims the coach might make against the league, according to Mike Florio:

Usually, releases are written extremely broadly to secure the most encompassing range of protection against future claims possible, for as many related companies as possible. Since the Raiders are the league — and would be involved to the tune of 1/32nd if the league is sued — the release likely would need to have specific and precise language preserving Gruden’s rights against the league and/or Goodell.

There was no confirmation of whether Gruden's settlement included language to preserve the coach's right to pursue legal action. More to follow.

