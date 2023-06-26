Why did Jordan Poyer cancel his charity event? Josh Allen send support to Bills safety following heavy backlash  

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer was supposed to host his annual charity golfing event on July 10, in two weeks' time. However, it has run into what he called sponsorship problems and withdrawals stemming from "external pressures", as he explained in an Instagram video announcing its cancellation:

"I regret to inform you that my annual Golf Charity Event in South Florida, originally scheduled for July 10th at the Blue Monster at Trump National in Doral, has been rescheduled for next year. Unfortunately, the location of the event led to a few sponsors and golfers withdrawing at the last minute due to external pressures. While it’s disappointing, I respect their decision. Nevertheless, we will persevere. Next offseason, we will host this event with unwavering dedication, ensuring that it remains free from any external distractions. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all of you."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While Poyer did not exactly specify "external pressures", the supposed venue of the tournament is owned by The Trump Organization, one of the many business entities of former US President Donals Trump, who became infamous for being the raison d'etre of the 2021 Capitol riots.

The course's links to Trump naturally caused political backlash that led to the cancellation; however, teammates, loved ones, and other prominent figures defended the recent Pro Bowler:

Quarterback Josh Allen: "Love you brother"

Wide receiver Gabe Davis: "Those who mind don't matter, and those who matter don't mind... Be You"

Rachel Bush (Poyer's wife): "My (heart emoji)! I love that you are capable to put it all aside. The political sides..the nonsense…and just be a blessing to so many! Wish more could do the same! Continue to be a light"

Amanda Hyde (wife of fellow Bills safety Micah Hyde): "We love y’all so much and are so proud of you guys! That energy... Count 23 in for next year."

Long snapper Reid Ferguson: "Now you know who not to invite next year! Keep standing tall brother"

Safety Dean Marlowe: (salute, heart hands, and handshake emojis)

Marlana Marlowe (Marlowe's wife): "we love y’all so much! @deanmarlowe needs some practice but maybe you’ll want him by next year"

Punter Sam Martin: "Sorry Po!!! Better off with out them anyways! Keep leading the way brotha!"

Adrian Colbert (Chicago Bears safety): "Man, thats crazy bro.. Next year we gone do it big!"

Snappy Gilmore (amateur golfer famous for his one-handed swing): "Head up champ, God got your back"

The Buffalo Bills community defends Jordan Payer amidst cancellation of golfing event - via Instagram

What does Jordan Poyer feel about staying with the Buffalo Bills?

On the subject of football, after playing out the two-year extension he had signed back in 2020. Jordan Poyer hinted at his next move on his eponymous podcast:

"A lot of people ask me, ‘if it wasn’t Buffalo, then where would you go?’ I kinda ponder the question every once in a while, would love to go to a state that doesn’t take half of my money.'”

He would eventually re-sign with the Bills for two years. When asked why by the media, he said:

"I knew that this is where I wanted to be. I knew that this is where I wanted to play and that these are my people. I've been here six years. I love it here."

Poll : 0 votes