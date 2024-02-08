Why is a Kansas City Chiefs fan suing Deadspin? 9-year-old kid files defamation lawsuit after 'scary' experience

A nine-year-old Kansas City Chiefs fan is suing Deadspin. Holden Armenta, a 9-year-old of Native American heritage was at the center of controversy after he was shown on TV at a Chiefs game.

Following Armenta being shown on TV, Deadspin writer Carron J. Phillips wrote an article titled, 'The NFL needs to speak out against the Kansas City Chiefs fan in Black face, Native headdress.'

The Deadspin article accused Armenta of wearing blackface, despite other footage showing him having red and black face paint.

“It was scary because I didn’t know what was happening,” Armenta said to Newsnationnow.

Holden’s mother, Shannon Armenta, says she tried to reach out to Deadspin and prove her son wasn't wearing blackface, but the website was reluctant to hear her out.

“I just went to the media and tried to prove that we were not … that he was not in blackface,” she said.

“We didn’t know what blackface even was... We do not teach hate in our home. They are not even allowed to say the word hate in our home. We do not hate Black people or Native Americans. It’s ridiculous."

Libby Locke, the family's attorney, says Deadspin intentionally attacked the nine-year-old.

“They intentionally targeted a nine-year-old boy … and they stole a lot of that innocence from him,” Locke said.

Lawsuit alleges article made Holden and family look like racists at Chiefs game

The Armenta family filed against Deadspin on Tuesday as the family claims it defamed and caused irreversible damage to the young Chiefs fan.

The lawsuit was filed in Delaware and states:

“The Article falsely alleged that [Holden] had ‘found a way to hate Black people and the Native Americans at the same time.’ It alleged that [Holden]’s parents, Shannon and Raul, ‘taught’ [Holden] ‘racism and hate’ at home.

“It intentionally painted a picture of the Armenta Family as anti-Black, anti-Native American bigots who proudly engaged in the worst kind of racist conduct motivated by their family’s hatred for Black and Native Americans...

“Deadspin has gone too far. [Holden] should not have to live with his face being plastered on social media alongside false and defamatory accusations of racist conduct. His parents should not be forced to live with the false and defamatory allegation that they are teaching ‘hate in the home.'

“The Armenta Family brings this lawsuit to set the record straight and to hold Deadspin accountable for willfully spreading incendiary lies about a nine-year-old child who it chose as a vehicle for its race-baiting agenda.”

The Armentas made repeated demands over weeks that Deadspin and its senior writer Caron Phillips issue a retraction for the story, which did not happen.