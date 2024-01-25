Why was Kayshon Boutte arrested? Everything we know on Patriots WR’s computer fraud controversy

New England Patriots wideout, a rookie from the 2023 draft class, Kayshon Boutte has been arrested for illegal online gaming. The former LSU player was involved with controversial computer fraud. He is also involved in illegal sports gambling in relation.

He has officially been charged with computer Fraud, a felony, and a misdemeanor count of Gaming Prohibited for Persons under 21. The wide receiver turned himself in on these charges, so he's been hit with charges that went all the way back to when he was in college.

They do not allege that he was gambling on any games he played in, so he wasn't throwing games and causing losses. Nevertheless, he was not allowed to do any of what he did and now has been arrested.

Boutte was officially booked, posted a $6,000 bond, and was immediately released from East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He was arrested but he is not currently in jail.

A source familiar with the situation said that Kayshon Boutte's illegal gaming and computer fraud was worth up to several thousand of dollars, much of which happened while he was at LSU.

Via WAFB, LSU released the following statement:

“In July 2023, LSU was made aware of allegations regarding a former student-athlete’s improper conduct related to sports gambling while enrolled at the University. Since then, we have fully cooperated with all relevant authorities involved in the investigation and will continue to do so. We have no evidence that any other student-athletes participated in these prohibited activities, and we are grateful for measures that detect and discourage sports gambling related misconduct.”

The Patriots wide receiver created an account that indicated that he was over 21 when he wasn't. This allowed him to place bets and play the games that would otherwise been prohibited to him.

The Patriots have not commented on their rookie, who appeared in five games for them this season. The NFL, however, did release a statement saying that they were aware of the charges.