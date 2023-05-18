Why are Las Vegas Aces being investigated? Tom Brady's WNBA team courts controversy ahead of season opener

It was announced just a few months ago that recently retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady had invested in the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA. The Aces, who are the reigning WNBA champions, have been under investigation for the last few months.

After winning their first WNBA championship, the Aces traded forward Dearica Hamby and a 2024 first round draft pick to the Las Angeles Sparks. In exhange, the team received center Amanda Zahui B. and a second round draft pick in 2024. The Aces had just signed Hamby to a contract extension. She was an integral part of their championship run, making the trade shocking.

The WNBA began investigating when Hamby announced after the trade that she was pregnant with her second child. She also stated that she had been bullied and lied to by the organization. Hamby accused the Aces of discrimination and an unprofessional workplace.

After investigating the situation, the WNBA discovered from several sources that Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammond allegedly made comments. The comments were allegedly about Hamby's pregnancy. The Aces then surprisingly traded her to the Sparks.

The team's front office is also accused of wrongdoing in regards to the trade. The accusations state that the Aces paid an 'under the table' amount of money to agents working on the deal.

The WNBA announced on Tuesday that it had concluded its investigation and announced the consequences for the Aces. Hammond is suspended for the first two games of the WNBA season, without pay, which starts this weekend. The team also lost their first round draft pick in 2025. Which will be a significant loss as the college basketball class is loaded with talented female athletes who will be draft eligible that year.

What percentage of the Las Vegas Aces does Tom Brady own?

Tom Brady officially became a minority owner in the Las Vegas Aces in late March. The Las Vegas Raiders team owner Mark Davis is the majority owner of the Aces. When Brady's investment was announced, a percentage and dollar amount were not included in the purchase.

However, seeing as Tom Brady is a minority owner, that indicates that he has less than 49% stake in the WNBA team. The Las Vegas Aces are estimated to be worth about $15 million.

Brady's investment into Mark Davis' Aces makes the news of his possible investment into the Las Vegas Raiders less surprising.

