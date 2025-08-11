"Why he lying? He knows it’s Flacco": NFL fans react to Kevin Stefanski refusing to name Browns' Week 1 starter

After finding preseason success with Shedeur Sanders as the starting quarterback in the opener, the fans were looking forward to who Kevin Stefanski would name as the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback for Week 1 of the upcoming NFL season. However, the Browns' coach still hasn't revealed who the starter will be for the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Browns have a packed quarterback room. They have NFL veteran Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillion Gabriel. NFL analyst Mary Kay Cabot revealed that Stefanski is still thinking about when he will name the Week 1 opener and might decide after the trip to Philadelphia.

Mary Kay Cabot @MaryKayCabot #Browns Kevin Stefanski said he’s thinking about when to name his Week 1 starter, and will decide after this Philly trip when to announce it.

The fans are getting frustrated with the coach for not naming the Browns' starter. Many took their displeasure to social media and called out Kevin Stefanski. Some even predicted that he would go with Flacco. Check out some of the fan reactions below:

"Why he lying? He know it’s Flacco. We all know that," a fan wrote.

"It’s gonna be Joe, now we all care about shedeur being moved up to #2," this fan stated.

"Sanders is out long term option and needs developed. It’s way too early to get him out there. He’s not even played against a first string D. Give it time. The fact Stefanski can’t even name Flacco starter as the obvious choice is just Stefanski being stupid Stefanski," tweeted this fan.

Check out some more fan reactions below:

"Flacco Will Still Start!!! Long As Sanders Move Up The Depth Chart To Number 2 Then We're Good Because That's How It Would Of Went If He Actually Went In The 1st Round Like He Was Supposed To. The Pressure Will Be On Gabrielle This Weekend Against Phillys 2s," wrote another fan.

"Everyone knows it's Joe Flacco. I don't know why Stefanski won't just solidify this so the team can prepare for week 1 and continue to develop the rookies," stated this fan.

"Almost certainly Flacco, but it's kind of a vague statement to make. "I'll decide after this week when I'll announce a decision on who is starting week 1." Basically, "I don't know yet" as he shouldn't and "I'll tell you sometime later". Yeah, duh," tweeted this fan.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski reacts to the brawl that went down during the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers

On Friday, the Browns faced off against the Carolina Panthers in the preseason opener. Early on in the game, Panthers' wide receiver Xavier Legette and Browns' safety Rayshawn Jenkins got into a brawl, and as a result, both of them were thrown off the field.

While speaking to the press, Kevin Stefanski said his player should've been smart and not attacked the opponent. As Legette threw the first blow, he would've been ejected from the field, and the Browns would've got the advantage. Stefanski said:

"We negated that advantage by retaliating," the head coach said. "So that was not a smart play by a smart football player, a smart man who I have ton of respect for. But we gotta learn from that and we can't let another player, their aggression, bait us into getting thrown out of the game."

It will be interesting to see when Kevin Stefanski announces the Browns' starter for NFL Week 1 as the team prepares for the upcoming preseason game against the Eagles.

