Why is the Man of the Year award named after Walter Payton?

The NFL renamed the Man of the Year Award after Walter Payton following his death due to complications from primary sclerosing cholangitis. The league did so, reckoning that it's a beautiful way to honor him after his death.

Payton won the Man of the Year Award in 1977 because of his spirit of giving during the Christmas season. The Paytons, who owned restaurants in Chicago, would invite kids from foster care to the restaurant for Christmas parties. According to his wife, Connie Payton, the Man of the Year was his favorite.

Walter Payton's NFL legacy

Walter Payton was a generational running back who played for the Chicago Bears during his 13-year NFL career.

Payton is regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time. On his retirement, he held NFL records in career rushing yards, carries, touchdowns, all-purpose yards, yards from scrimmage and many other categories.

He was instrumental in the Bears' Super Bowl XX triumph. Payton also won the 1977 NFL Most Valuable Player Award, the 1977 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award, and the 1977 NFL Man of the Year Award. He earned five first-team All-Pro nods, three second-team All-Pro selections and nine Pro Bowl selections.

Payton was elected into the Professional Football and the College Football Hall of Fame in 1993 and 1996, respectively. His ironclad legacy includes being the namesake of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Last ten winners of the Walter Payton Man of the Year

These are the last ten winners of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award:

Year Player Position Team 2013 Charles Tillman Cornerback Chicago Bears 2014 Thomas Davis Sr. Linebacker Carolina Panthers 2015 Anquan Boldin Wide receiver San Francisco 49ers 2016 Larry Fitzgerald Eli Manning Wide receiver Quarterback Arizona Cardinals New York Giants 2017 J. J. Watt Defensive end Houston Texans 2018 Chris Long Defensive end Philadelphia Eagles 2020 Russell Wilson Quarterback Seattle Seahawks 2021 Andrew Whitworth Offensive tackle Los Angeles Rams 2022 Dak Prescott Quarterback Dallas Cowboys

Titbits about the NFL Man of the Year award

The NFL Man of the Year trophy was founded in 1969 by Daniel Bennett Schwartz. The Award symbolizes the intention to appreciate any player whose humanitarian contributions and efforts are worthy.

A winner is selected each year from 32 nominees from the 32 different teams. A panel of judges includes the Commissioner of the NFL, the previous year's winner, and some former players who choose the winner of the big one. The Man of the Year receives a $250,000 donation to a charity of his choice. The other 31 finalists also accept donations in their name of $50,000 each to their chosen charities.

Since 2017, previous winners currently active in the league have worn a unique patch depicting the trophy on their franchise uniforms for the rest of their NFL careers.

The NFL regards the Man of the Year Award as the most prestigious accolade, and its recipients are highly respected.

