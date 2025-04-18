"Why so much money": NFL fans react as Tre'Davious White signs $6,800,000 deal with Bills 

Cornerback Tre'Davious White played for the Baltimore Ravens last season. He was fourth on the team's CB depth chart and had just 10 combined tackles on the field. After his solo season stint with the Ravens, White is returning to the franchise where he started his NFL career.

Ad

On Thursday, according to reports, White will return to play for the Buffalo Bills this upcoming season. He has agreed to a one-year deal worth a max value of $6.8 million.

He will be a part of the cornerback room that includes Christian Benford, Dane Jackson, Cam Lewis, Taron Johnson, Brandon Codrington, Ja'Marcus Ingram, Te'Cory Couch and Daequan Hardy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

NFL fans soon shared their thoughts and reactions to Tre'Davious White's return to Buffalo. Some felt that the Bills were paying him too much.

"Why so much money," one fan said.

"Holy overpay!" another fan commented.

"Trash a** corner. The Bills wasting money even signing him," one fan added.

Others were excited to witness White's second stint with the Bills:

"Familiar face, short-term deal makes sense for both sides," one fan wrote.

Ad

"You know what? Good for him, he gets to retire in his home," another fan said.

"Good signing for the Bills!" another fan commented.

White was a first-round pick for the Bills during the 2017 NFL draft. The first few years of his career were great for the cornerback. He quickly established himself as a threat on the field and also led the league in interceptions during the 2019 season. White earned two Pro Bowl honors during his first stint with the Bills.

Ad

However, injuries started plaguing his game starting in 2021. White tore his ACL during 2021's Thanksgiving showdown against the Saints, ruling him out for the rest of the season. He missed a good chunk of the team's 2022 campaign rehabilitating from his injury before making a comeback against the Lions in November.

The cornerback tore his achilles tendon during the 2023 campaign and missed out on the team's final 13 games of the season. He signed a one-year deal with the LA Rams after the Bills released him. However, after an underwhelming performance on the field, White was traded to the Ravens.

Ad

Tre'Davious White once dished out smack talk for former teammate Josh Allen

Last season, the LA Rams took on the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium in December. Months before the game, Tre'Davious White made an appearance on the "Up and Adams" show.

During this appearance, he shared his feelings about playing against his former team. The two-time Pro Bowl cornerback took this opportunity to throw some light-hearted shade at Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Ad

"I want to win, obviously I want to win for my team. But you know, it's gonna be a lot of things put out there before the games to try to make it bigger than what it is. But ultimately, once the game starts, it's 11 against 11," White said.

"I don't have a circle but I will say like, the people there, the relationships that are built there. This is gonna last a lifetime...the Bills love me so much. I am pretty sure I pick off Josh, they're gonna cheer for me," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Tre'Davious White and the LA Rams won that showdown 44-42. Now, he is returning to play together with Allen after winning four division titles together during his first stint with the Bills.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.