Here's the real reason why the Panthers backed out of Deshaun Watson trade

The Deshaun Watson saga reached the end of the third quarter. The star quarterback of the Houston Texans requested a trade away from the organization back in March of this year.

However, things became complicated later that month when Watson was initially accused by a single woman (at that time) of alleged sexual assault.

This was apparently the tip of the iceberg as Watson now stands accused of facing 22 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct and sexual assault.

Meanwhile, it has been rumored that the Miami Dolphins and the Carolina Panthers were interested in trading for Watson, but the Panthers recently decided against it.

Why did the Carolina Panthers shy away from a trade for Deshaun Watson?

According to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Panthers decided against a trade for Watson due to the uncertainty of his legal situation.

Jeremy Fowler @JFowlerESPN



‘(Panthers) felt he would have come to Carolina but (that) he wanted Miami first.’



espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… Deshaun Watson’s legal issues, no-trade clause uncertainty prompted Panthers to back off trade pursuit, sources say‘(Panthers) felt he would have come to Carolina but (that) he wanted Miami first.’ Deshaun Watson’s legal issues, no-trade clause uncertainty prompted Panthers to back off trade pursuit, sources say ‘(Panthers) felt he would have come to Carolina but (that) he wanted Miami first.’ espn.com/nfl/story/_/id…

At the fall owners meeting on Tuesday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stated that the NFL did not have enough information to place Watson on the Commissioner's Exempt list. The NFL does not want to interfere because the criminal investigation against Watson is still on-going.

Fowler also reported that sources indicated that the Panthers were also concerned about Watson's no-trade clause. It was widely rumored that the Dolphins were indeed the preferred choice for Deshaun Watson and they may have also played a part in the Panthers choosing not to pursue him.

What's next for the Panthers?

After starting 3-0, the Panthers now find themselves staring at a four-game losing streak with a record of 3-4. First-year Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold came from the New York Jets with hopes of revitalizing the franchise with a help from running back Christian McCaffrey and the brilliant football minds of head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

McCaffrey has been out since injuring his hamstring in Week 3 vs. the Houston Texans. The Panthers defense started out leading the league in severalcategories at the conclusion of Week Three.

However, that has all been eroded by poor play and poor preparation from the entire team. The hope was that if Watson was acquired, he would join McCaffrey and lift the franchise with weapons on the outside in D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It now seems the Panthers, as well as Deshaun Watson, will be forced to wait to see what the future holds for their respective situations.

Edited by Henno van Deventer