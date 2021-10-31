NFL Trade Rumors: 3 reasons why Texans keeping Deshaun Watson makes sense

It's a little over 48 hours until the clock ticks down to the NFL trade deadline for the 2021 season. Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is one of the most talked-about possible trade moves, and the rumors only intensify as the days get closer.

But although Watson has asked for a trade and has a no-trade clause that allows him to essentially choose his destination, the Texans may still have Watson on their payroll after this upcoming Tuesday. The return for Deshaun Watson is said to be high and at this point, since there is still silence by the NFL, it may just be the best idea for the Houston Texans not to trade Watson this season.

Three reasons why the NFL should keep QB Deshaun Watson

#1 - Better trade value after this season

Hypothetically speaking, Deshaun Watson's legal issues may be resolved within the next few months and if any discipline from the NFL is to come down, it should happen before next season.

If there is a definite answer as to how things will play out for Deshaun Watson, then other NFL teams will be more likely to work out a trade for Watson, and the return would be greater than it is at this current moment. It would also give Watson a chance to find a team that he wants to play for. It was said that Watson has already turned down a trade to the Philadelphia Eagles.

#2 - Watson's talent

If the Houston Texans and Deshaun Watson can come to some agreement, or possibly a re-negotiated contract, then it would bet better to have Watson than to lose him. Deshaun Watson is a talented quarterback who is still young and can bring a lot to the football field each week.

Keeping Watson and possibly building around him, yet again, would help the Texans in the long run and possibly position them to be a winning franchise yet again.

My story on where it stands: #Texans owner Cal McNair has given GM Nick Caserio his full support in the handling of the Deshaun Watson situation. Tuesday marks the biggest deadline yet for the #Dolphins , Houston & Watson.My story on where it stands: nfl.com/news/dolphins-… #Texans owner Cal McNair has given GM Nick Caserio his full support in the handling of the Deshaun Watson situation. Tuesday marks the biggest deadline yet for the #Dolphins, Houston & Watson. My story on where it stands: nfl.com/news/dolphins-…

#3 - Activate Watson

If the trade deadline passes and Deshaun Watson is still a Houston Texan, the team may consider activating him. Sure the team is looking at their rookie to see if he has what it takes to lead the team in the future, but starting Deshaun Watson and letting him get back on the field for the first time since Week 17 of the 2020 season, would also help his trade value this offseason and possibly bring some stability and leadership to the offense.

