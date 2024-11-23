Why was Patrick Mahomes fined by NFL? Details behind Chiefs QB's $14,069 penalty

This past week hasn't been one to remember for Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs' 9-0 start and 15-game win streak ended with a 31-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium last Sunday. Adding to the disappointment, the league fined the two-time MVP $14,069 on Saturday for an unsportsmanlike gesture.

After throwing a touchdown pass to tight end Noah Gray, which cut the Bills' lead to two points, Mahomes mimicked holding a gun in his hand, which, according to the league's rules, was unsportsmanlike conduct.

The Chiefs superstar isn't the first player fined for making a violent gesture this season. In Week 4, New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard was fined $14,069 and flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct during the game.

The league is taking strong action on any celebration that involves players mimicking holding or firing a gun.

Patrick Mahomes home burglary: League sends memo warning teams

The fine is the latest off-the-field issue Patrick Mahomes has dealt with. Last month, the quarterback was the victim of a robbery, which was deemed the work of local thieves at the time.

However, earlier this week, the league warned team security directors and the players' union that the burglary may be part of a targeted hit from an international crime ring. A source told NFL.com:

"It's legit. It's a transnational crime ring, and over the last three weeks, they've focused on NBA and NFL players, and it's all over the country."

A day after thieves hit Mahomes' eight-acre estate in Belton, Travis Kelce's mansion in Leawood was broken into. According to reports, nearly $20,000 in cash was stolen during the hit.

It's been a difficult week on and off the field for the quarterback, but a win on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers will go a long way in helping fix his mood.

