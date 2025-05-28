"Why not pay him?” - 49ers 1st round pick explains why Brock Purdy’s $265,000,000 contract is no-brainer

Brock Purdy is under a new contract with the San Francisco 49ers, and everyone can celebrate a quiet offseason for the franchise. After three straight years of problems with contract extensions, Kyle Shanahan can prepare for the season with his full roster and no distractions.

There seemed to be controversy brewing around Purdy's extension. However, from the end of the 2024 season, the 49ers' executives had made it clear that they were looking to keep the quarterback on the roster for the long term. The delay until May was nothing more than a natural curse of negotiations.

A relaxed offseason is great for anyone involved with the franchise. For first-round pick Mykel Williams, who recently joined the team, the decision to extend the quarterback was easy: he's a good quarterback and the team should believe him.

"Thank god. We need Brock. Brock's the guy. We believe in Brock Purdy. He's done. He went to the Super Bowl. He's shown that he can take the team to that route. So why not pay him? Why not believe him?"

Purdy, the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was always set to extend his deal this offseason after three years as the starter with the lowest possible contract. He had one year left on his deal, but a renegotiation was always coming.

Purdy has the seventh-highest contract average for quarterbacks in the NFL

The five-year, $265 million deal signed by the San Francisco 49ers quarterback puts him along with many other passers who have long-term deals in the league.

Dak Prescott leads the way with a whooping $60 million-per-year average. Jordan Love, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and Trevor Lawrence all have $55 million, while Tua Tagovailoa sits in sixth position with $53.1 million. Jared Goff also has an average of $53 million per year.

The 49ers also extended deals of other franchise superstars during the current offseason. George Kittle and Fred Warner both signed big extensions that made them, respectively, the highest-paid tight end and linebacker in the NFL. Deebo Samuel, on the other hand, was traded to the Washington Commanders for a fifth-round pick.

