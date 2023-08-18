NFL
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Why did Russell Wilson lose 15 pounds? $245,000,000 Broncos QB addresses fitness regime 

Why did Russell Wilson lose 15 pounds? $245,000,000 Broncos QB addresses fitness regime 

By Souryadeep Mazumder
Modified Aug 18, 2023 14:57 GMT
Denver Broncos v Los Angeles Rams
Why did Russell Wilson lose 15 pounds? $245,000,000 Broncos QB addresses fitness regime

Russell Wilson is a man on a mission this year.

The Denver Broncos quarterback flattered to deceive last year after signing a monster $245 million extension with the newly-sold franchise.

In his first year with the team, the Broncos finished bottom of the AFC West, even behind the in-flux Raiders.

This year, however, the franchise appears to be rejuvenated by the addition of Sean Payton. Not only that, but Wilson has also admitted to paying more attention to his fitness this year.

On Kay Adams' Up and Adams Show this week, Wilson said:

"I'm just trying to be as lean as possible, as quick as possible.
"I feel great. I've done a whole change in the timing of what I eat and that kinda stuff. I've been doing a lot of intermittent fasting and stuff like that."

Back in the offseason, Russell Wilson's weight was listed at 215 pounds. At the time, the star QB said he was feeling 'mean and lean' after a grueling offseason program.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler also reported earlier that Wilson had 'made it a point' to lose weight during the offseason.

Broncos preseason in the spotlight: Who will Russell Wilson and co. face in Week 2?

After falling to the Kyler Murray-less Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 of preseason, Denver will lock horns with the star-studded San Francisco 49ers this week.

Wilson got off to a somewhat promising start in Week 1, going four-of-seven for 49 yards. On his final drive that night, he finished with a TD pass to WR Jerry Jeudy.

All in all, the Broncos' first-team offense looked... solid. This does not quite say much about them going into 2023, but with Sean Payton calling the shots, it was always going to take time for the starters to settle into the scheme of things.

Wilson sounds more upbeat on his offense, though.

He told reporters that the offense is starting to 'catch on to' everything that they want to do.

Broncos' 2023 regular season schedule in the spotlight: Can Russell Wilson and co. turn things around?

The Broncos start Week 1 by hosting the new-look Las Vegas Raiders and have a total of nine home games this season, including matchups against Aaron Rodgers' Jets and Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs.

WeekDateOpponentTimeTV Channels
1Sep 10Las Vegas Raiders4:25 p.m ETCBS
2Sep 17Washington Commanders4:25 p.m ETCBS
3Sep 24Miami Dolphins1:00 p.m ETCBS
4Oct 1Chicago Bears1:00 p.m ETCBS
5Oct 8New York Jets4:25 p.m ETCBS
6Oct 12Kansas City Chiefs8:15 p.m ETPrime Video
7Oct 22Green Bay Packers4:25 p.m ETCBS
8Oct 29Kansas City Chiefs4:25 p.m ETCBS
9-BYE--
10Nov 13Buffalo Bills8:15 p.m ETESPN
11Nov 19Minnesota Vikings8:20 p.m ETNBC
12Nov 26Cleveland Browns4:05 p.m ETFOX
13Dec 3Houston Texans4:05 p.m ETCBS
14Dec 10Los Angeles Chargers4:25 p.m ETCBS
15Dec 16/17Detroit LionsTBD
16Dec 24New England Patriots8:15 p.m ETNFL Network
17Dec 31Los Angeles Chargers4:25 p.m ETCBS
18Jan 6/2007Las Vegas RaidersTBD

On the away side of things, the Broncos will have to travel to Miami, Kansas City and Los Angeles, among other cities, before ending their regular season schedule at the Raiders.

Quick Links

Edited by Colin D'Cunha
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...