Why did Russell Wilson lose 15 pounds? $245,000,000 Broncos QB addresses fitness regime 

Russell Wilson is a man on a mission this year.

The Denver Broncos quarterback flattered to deceive last year after signing a monster $245 million extension with the newly-sold franchise.

In his first year with the team, the Broncos finished bottom of the AFC West, even behind the in-flux Raiders.

This year, however, the franchise appears to be rejuvenated by the addition of Sean Payton. Not only that, but Wilson has also admitted to paying more attention to his fitness this year.

On Kay Adams' Up and Adams Show this week, Wilson said:

"I'm just trying to be as lean as possible, as quick as possible.

"I feel great. I've done a whole change in the timing of what I eat and that kinda stuff. I've been doing a lot of intermittent fasting and stuff like that."

Back in the offseason, Russell Wilson's weight was listed at 215 pounds. At the time, the star QB said he was feeling 'mean and lean' after a grueling offseason program.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler also reported earlier that Wilson had 'made it a point' to lose weight during the offseason.

Broncos preseason in the spotlight: Who will Russell Wilson and co. face in Week 2?

After falling to the Kyler Murray-less Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 of preseason, Denver will lock horns with the star-studded San Francisco 49ers this week.

Wilson got off to a somewhat promising start in Week 1, going four-of-seven for 49 yards. On his final drive that night, he finished with a TD pass to WR Jerry Jeudy.

All in all, the Broncos' first-team offense looked... solid. This does not quite say much about them going into 2023, but with Sean Payton calling the shots, it was always going to take time for the starters to settle into the scheme of things.

Wilson sounds more upbeat on his offense, though.

He told reporters that the offense is starting to 'catch on to' everything that they want to do.

Broncos' 2023 regular season schedule in the spotlight: Can Russell Wilson and co. turn things around?

The Broncos start Week 1 by hosting the new-look Las Vegas Raiders and have a total of nine home games this season, including matchups against Aaron Rodgers' Jets and Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs.

Week Date Opponent Time TV Channels 1 Sep 10 Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 p.m ET CBS 2 Sep 17 Washington Commanders 4:25 p.m ET CBS 3 Sep 24 Miami Dolphins 1:00 p.m ET CBS 4 Oct 1 Chicago Bears 1:00 p.m ET CBS 5 Oct 8 New York Jets 4:25 p.m ET CBS 6 Oct 12 Kansas City Chiefs 8:15 p.m ET Prime Video 7 Oct 22 Green Bay Packers 4:25 p.m ET CBS 8 Oct 29 Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 p.m ET CBS 9 - BYE - - 10 Nov 13 Buffalo Bills 8:15 p.m ET ESPN 11 Nov 19 Minnesota Vikings 8:20 p.m ET NBC 12 Nov 26 Cleveland Browns 4:05 p.m ET FOX 13 Dec 3 Houston Texans 4:05 p.m ET CBS 14 Dec 10 Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 p.m ET CBS 15 Dec 16/17 Detroit Lions TBD 16 Dec 24 New England Patriots 8:15 p.m ET NFL Network 17 Dec 31 Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 p.m ET CBS 18 Jan 6/2007 Las Vegas Raiders TBD

On the away side of things, the Broncos will have to travel to Miami, Kansas City and Los Angeles, among other cities, before ending their regular season schedule at the Raiders.