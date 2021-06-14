Why did Ryan Jensen hate Tom Brady? 

The man who snaps the ball to Tom Brady at Tampa Bay recently made a shocking revelation about his GOAT NFL quarterback.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen made an appearance on the “Celebrity GamerZ” show this month, where admitted he used to be a Tom Brady hater (via Joe Bucs Fan):

“As another athlete watching Tom Brady do the crazy things that he does, you know, for whatever reason, people hate winners. Everybody’s always a hater on winners, and I was right there with everybody else in the world, especially growing up here in Denver. You know, Denver hates New England.”

Jensen also said he was wary of what Tom Brady would be like as a teammate but quickly changed his perception. The Bucs center said he was blown away by how down to earth and normal Tom Brady is.

Tom Brady brought a different kind of leadership style: Jensen

He also discussed how the seven-time Super Bowl winner is not a "fake leader," and elaborated on he's enjoying the different style of leadership Brady has brought to the team.

Jensen said the so-called “Brady Effect” is real.

“It’s just weird. He’s one of those guys where, when he speaks, people listen, people start upping their level of attention to detail.”

When Ryan Jensen arrived in Tampa Bay as a free agent in 2018, he could immediately tell why the team had been struggling. Once Bruce Arians arrived in 2019, things started to change for the better. Tom Brady´s arrival shortly after Arians then gave the team the championship winning attitude.

“First you fold the towel once, then over its self again. Put it down your crack and douse in baby powder. No more ass sweat.” -@TomBrady #sweatmetigation101 pic.twitter.com/V1uYkiekgg — Ryan Jensen (@sinjen66) May 20, 2020

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won last season's Super Bowl with a dominant victory over the AFC champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. Jensen and Brady will both be gunning for another championship run in 2021.

The Bucs training camp kicks off on July 24, in what will be Tom Brady´s 21st season in his legendary NFL career, while Ryan Jensen enters his ninth season in the league.

The Bucs center played for the Baltimore Ravens for five seasons before joining Tampa Bay in 2018.

