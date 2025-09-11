"Why is Shedeur Sanders on the team?": Tony Rizzo sounds off at Browns holding onto rookie QB with limited involvement

Cleveland Browns insider Tony Rizzo is not happy with how rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is being used. Speaking on Thursday's ESPN Cleveland, Rizzo said Sanders is barely involved in practices.&quot;I'm hearing Shedeur is not even running scout team,&quot; Rizzo said. &quot;He is literally watching every one part Bailey Zappi's running scout team.&quot;He questioned why the Browns are keeping Sanders around if he is not being given reps:&quot;Why is he on the team? Why is he even here? If that's what you think about because his jersey is selling, they don't need the Haslams don't need jersey money. Do they? No, they don't. Then why is he on the team if he's not even running? I'd love to ask him.&quot;Rizzo also pointed the finger at the coaching staff, saying coach Kevin Stefanski avoids giving clear answers&quot;I know now today is Stefanski's day to cop out, which I love it,&quot; Rizzo added. &quot;Yes. He gives the coordinator, so smart. Yeah, somebody better ask Tommy Rees whether Shedeur's running scout team or not. Because I heard he's not.&quot;Shedeur Sanders is not expected to play anytime soon. He is the third-string QB, behind Joe Flacco (starter) and Dillon Gabriel (backup). Sanders is listed as the emergency quarterback, which means he only plays if both Flacco and Gabriel get hurt. He looked good in his first preseason game, but struggled later and missed one due to injury.The Browns' rookie QB signed a four-year rookie deal worth $4.6 million. The team is taking its time with him, hoping to develop him into a future starter.Tom Brady allegedly took shots at Shedeur SandersOn September 3, Tom Brady seemingly aimed at Shedeur Sanders. The Las Vegas Raiders, partly owned by Brady, passed on the opportunity to draft Sanders multiple times in April. During an interview with Cris Collinsworth, TB12 said:&quot;When a quarterback throws a touchdown pass, I actually watch to see who he goes and celebrates with. I looked for my offensive linemen every time. That’s way more intimidating than a quarterback doing his six shooter guns and pointing up in the crowd and doing all that other bullsht. That’s very self-promotional.”Shedeur Sanders is known for his signature “watch flex” celebration. He has also built a strong personal brand, including his own clothing line called 2Legendary. In April, instead of attending the NFL draft in Green Bay, Shedeur threw his own party in Canton, Texas.