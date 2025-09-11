  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Why is Shedeur Sanders on the team?": Tony Rizzo sounds off at Browns holding onto rookie QB with limited involvement

"Why is Shedeur Sanders on the team?": Tony Rizzo sounds off at Browns holding onto rookie QB with limited involvement

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 11, 2025 21:32 GMT
&quot;Why is he in the team?&quot;: Tony Rizzo sounds off at Browns holding onto Shedeur Sanders with limited involvement
"Why is he in the team?": Tony Rizzo sounds off at Browns holding onto Shedeur Sanders with limited involvement. Credit: IMAGN, Tony/Instagram

Cleveland Browns insider Tony Rizzo is not happy with how rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is being used. Speaking on Thursday's ESPN Cleveland, Rizzo said Sanders is barely involved in practices.

Ad
"I'm hearing Shedeur is not even running scout team," Rizzo said. "He is literally watching every one part Bailey Zappi's running scout team."

He questioned why the Browns are keeping Sanders around if he is not being given reps:

"Why is he on the team? Why is he even here? If that's what you think about because his jersey is selling, they don't need the Haslams don't need jersey money. Do they? No, they don't. Then why is he on the team if he's not even running? I'd love to ask him."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Rizzo also pointed the finger at the coaching staff, saying coach Kevin Stefanski avoids giving clear answers

"I know now today is Stefanski's day to cop out, which I love it," Rizzo added. "Yes. He gives the coordinator, so smart. Yeah, somebody better ask Tommy Rees whether Shedeur's running scout team or not. Because I heard he's not."
Ad
Ad

Shedeur Sanders is not expected to play anytime soon. He is the third-string QB, behind Joe Flacco (starter) and Dillon Gabriel (backup). Sanders is listed as the emergency quarterback, which means he only plays if both Flacco and Gabriel get hurt. He looked good in his first preseason game, but struggled later and missed one due to injury.

The Browns' rookie QB signed a four-year rookie deal worth $4.6 million. The team is taking its time with him, hoping to develop him into a future starter.

Ad

Tom Brady allegedly took shots at Shedeur Sanders

On September 3, Tom Brady seemingly aimed at Shedeur Sanders. The Las Vegas Raiders, partly owned by Brady, passed on the opportunity to draft Sanders multiple times in April. During an interview with Cris Collinsworth, TB12 said:

"When a quarterback throws a touchdown pass, I actually watch to see who he goes and celebrates with. I looked for my offensive linemen every time. That’s way more intimidating than a quarterback doing his six shooter guns and pointing up in the crowd and doing all that other bullsht. That’s very self-promotional.”

Shedeur Sanders is known for his signature “watch flex” celebration. He has also built a strong personal brand, including his own clothing line called 2Legendary. In April, instead of attending the NFL draft in Green Bay, Shedeur threw his own party in Canton, Texas.

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications