Why Stefon Diggs could be a free agent in 2025 despite blockbuster Texans trade

Stefon Diggs finished the Buffalo Bills' patience, and the team couldn't take it anymore. It may sound harsh, but that's the truth and the only reason that justifies trading the wide receiver.

The Houston Texans sent a second-round pick to the Bills, and received Diggs and multiple late draft picks, taking advantage of the chance that the "market" provided them. As part of the deal, Diggs' final years are gone from the contract, which means he automatically becomes a free agent - since there was no dead money in the old deal, if they didn't want it, it would end up being the same.

The great thing for the wide receiver is that, if he does have a great year, he'll be able to get himself a bigger deal on the market as a free agent, which wouldn't be possible under his previous contract. This trade might look great for the Texans at first glance, but in reality, it's not the best thing that Nick Caserio has done for the team.

Why was Stefon Diggs traded? Bills had enough of his on and off-the-field tantrums

To remember where the problem started, we need to go back to January 22, 2023, the day the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills 27-10 to advance to the AFC Championship Game. Stefon Diggs didn't hold back his reaction midway through the game, yelling at Josh Allen on the sideline.

Then came the wide receiver's absence during the mandatory minicamp - and a bunch of mixed messages from Sean McDermott about Diggs' absence. Then came the "I'm not responsible for my brother's tweets" when Trevon Diggs criticized Josh Allen on Twitter.

There comes a time when it all gets tiring. Sometimes the best option is to stay quiet. Diggs was never the best character in the locker room, but there is no need to create additional problems, especially with a quarterback who's the face of the franchise and changed its history. You can have your issues and problems, of course - but every team does, and the best place to resolve them is in the locker room, where we don't know what's going on.

It's true that Stefon Diggs was an essential part of Josh Allen's evolution, especially in the 2020 season. But the Bills took on a very expensive 31 million dead cap in 2024 just to end this relationship.

This tells you everything you need to know.