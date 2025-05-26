"Why are we stuck on what he used to be?": Eagles legend goes scorched earth on Steelers waiting on Aaron Rodgers’ decision

Former Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy criticized the Pittsburgh Steelers's pursuit of Aaron Rodgers. He questioned why the organization continues pursuing a quarterback based on past accomplishments rather than recent performance.

Ad

McCoy - who rushed for over 11,000 yards during his 12-year NFL career - has remained vocal about league affairs since retirement. The two-time Pro Bowler spent six seasons with Philadelphia before playing for Buffalo, Kansas City, and Tampa Bay.

The former Eagles star shared his thoughts during ESPN's "The Facility" show on Monday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Aaron Rodgers, about to be 40 years old, what 41-42 years old. What's the big wait for, like, am I tripping here? I'm being serious. Are we talking about the old Aaron Rodgers? First of all, anybody comes in that Steelers quarterback room is gonna be burnt with what they have," McCoy said. "Aaron Rodgers is coming. And then what? The team is not a good team... He didn't look great last year. He played okay, they didn't win anything. They didn't do anything. They were the same Jets they were before he got there, same Jets, didn't win no playoffs. So I'm trying to think, like, why are we stuck on what he used to be."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pittsburgh has waited throughout the entire offseason for Rodgers to make his decision. The Steelers currently have just two quarterbacks on their 90-man roster - Mason Rudolph and Will Howard - while general manager Omar Khan has stated the team plans to bring four signal-callers into camp.

The Steelers risk internal fallout waiting on Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is still without a team for the NFL 2025 season. (Credits: IMAGN)

LeSean McCoy wasn't alone in his criticism of Pittsburgh's approach. ESPN analyst Mike Wilbon echoed similar sentiments about the Steelers' infatuation with the former Green Bay Packers star.

Ad

Wilbon questioned the organization's judgment in pursuing a quarterback he believes hasn't been relevant for years.

"What are we talking about? Do people just look at actually what happens in sports? Aaron Rodgers hasn't been relevant as a quarterback in the NFL for four or five seasons. The hallmark of the Pittsburgh Steelers is not stupidity," Wilbon said. "It's a smart organization that makes right moves over decades. And they're gonna bring Aaron Rodgers in, with all his drama, into that room?"

Ad

The critique is despite Aaron Rodgers's decent numbers in his 2024 campaign with the New York Jets. He threw for 63 percent of passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions—figures that outperformed Patrick Mahomes' output.

Those statistics didn't carry over to team success. The Jets again missed the playoffs, continuing their more than decade-long drought even with expectations building around Rodgers' arrival. His stay in New York started off poorly, with an Achilles injury on the opening possession of the 2023 season opener.

Pittsburgh owner Art Rooney II recently indicated the team would wait "a little while longer" for Aaron Rodgers to decide his future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.