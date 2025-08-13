  • home icon
  Why tf didn't he step down??": NFL world reacts to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealing decade-long cancer battle

Why tf didn’t he step down??”: NFL world reacts to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealing decade-long cancer battle

By Joel Lefevre
Modified Aug 13, 2025 16:24 GMT
Anyone who plans to watch the upcoming Dallas Cowboys docuseries will be in for a bombshell revelation about the club’s owner. In an episode of “America’s Team: The Gamble and His Cowboys,” Jones will reveal that he battled cancer for over a decade, per the USA Today. The billionaire team owner was diagnosed in 2010 with stage 4 melanoma. Jones underwent four surgeries to beat the disease.

On X, some fans are wondering why he continued running the team while he was going through treatment.

“WHY TF DIDNT HE STEP DOWN?!?!?!?,” wondered one fan.

“Good to release this now since you’re doing what you’re doing with Micah..” noted another person.
“I’m very happy for him and his family. Now he should enjoy his remaining years with them and relinquish control of the team,” suggested another fan.
Jones purchased the Dallas Cowboys in 1989 for $40 million, building a Super Bowl-winning franchise a few years later. It’s been a long time since they’ve been even close to making the Super Bowl since the 90s, though, as they have not made the big game since they last won it in the 1995 campaign, which was also the last time they made it to the NFC Champioship Game.

Jones is dealing with a contract holdout from his star defensive player, Micah Parsons, an issue many fans aren’t happy about, particularly the way Jones is handling matters. Jones will be 83 in October, and many believe he should step back and that at his age, he’s not capable of running this team anymore.

After being eliminated in the Wild Card Round of the 2023 playoffs, Jones said he wants to experience another Super Bowl triumph during his lifetime. He vowed to go all-in and get one done sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, last season didn’t happen as he’d hoped, with the Cowboys mising the playoffs. This news of Jones’ condition years ago and what he overcame has some believing that it will serve as a rallying cry and motivate the Cowboys for the 2025 campaign.

The first episode of the Netflix series of the Dallas Cowboys comes out on Tuesday.

An experimental drug saved Jones’ life

When Jones was given the cancer diagnosis, it seems as though the prognosis for him wasn’t great. However, according to ESPN, an experimental drug may have rescued him.

“I was saved by a fabulous treatment and great doctors and a real miracle [drug] called PD-1 [therapy], Jones told the Dallas Morning News Tuesday.
“I went into trials for that PD-1, and it has been one of the great medicines. I now have no tumors,” he continued.

Jones underwent two lung surgeries and two lymph node surgeries over the next 10 years. Stage 4 melanoma means that skin cancer has metastasized and spread to other parts of the body.

PD-1 therapy, according to the American Cancer Society helps:

“The immune system recognize, and attack cancer cells.”

Advanced cases of the disease have about a five-year survival rate of 50%, with some longer and some with no signs of the cancer at all after treatment. MD Anderson, which is where the Cowboys owner was treated, is world-renowned for its facilities and clinical trials, many of which have been successful.

Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

