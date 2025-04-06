Why did Titans cancel private workout with Shedeur Sanders before 2025 NFL draft? Reasons for Tennessee's decision explained

Shedeur Sanders is one of the top two quarterback prospects in the 2025 draft, and a recent development may have given a strong hint as to where he will land.

Ad

On Saturday, Tennessee Titans staff writer Jim Wyatt reported that the organization was cancelling a planned private workout with the former Colorado Buffaloes after seeing a "very impressive" workout at his alma mater's pro day yesterday.

According to him, along with four years of game film that they had compiled both on and off the field, was enough for them to assess:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

For at least two persons, the development can mean only one thing: Sanders will be anywhere other than Nashville once the draft is done. First was former NFL quarterback and current FS1 co-host Chase Daniel, who promptly "declared" Cam Ward the future No. 1 overall pick:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, The Ringer's Todd McShay predicted a battle between him and Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter at No. 3 for the New York Giants:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski, GM Andrew Berry praise Shedeur Sanders after Colorado pro day

Between the Titans and Giants sit the Cleveland Browns at second overall. So unless they nab either Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter beforehand, then Shedeur Sanders could still be in play for them.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski likes Sanders' potential within the franchise, highlighting his "very impressive" accuracy, arm strength, and "good" ball placement that the prospect showed during Colorado's pro day:

Ad

"I think they did a nice job with the script and what they asked him to do. He wasn't just sitting back there and making throws... I thought he put the ball again on a rope, on a couple of those throws, which is good to see."

His mobility - the ability to "move well" and "run away from people", in Stefanski's words - also garnered praise:

Ad

“He’s scored touchdowns down (near the goal line) where he can use his movement skills. I know there are some guys in the draft that really have that ability to break the pocket and hurt you with their legs.”

Meanwhile, general manager Andrew Berry thought Shedeur Sanders "did a really nice job" during his workout:

"He can access every area of the field. He's very accurate, throws with good touch. He has good pace."

The 2025 draft will be held from April 24 to 26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.