Why Tom Brady’s investment in $44,449,475 Birmingham City could take a hit in 2024

Tom Brady has ventured into many businesses after his NFL career ended. With plenty of money in the bank and lots of free time, the quarterback has acquired stakes in plenty of sports teams, such as the Las Vegas Aces from the WNBA,and the Birmingham City in English football, and is also looking for a minority stake with the Las Vegas Raiders.

However, it looks like his involvement with the soccer team is set to devalue a bit in the upcoming months. After another recent loss, this time against league leaders Leicester City, Birmingham City is now sitting at 23rd in the English Championship, which means they're in the relegation zone and will go down to League One if they don't reverse course.

Of course, moving down a league would represent a massive devaluation for Brady and the other owners of the team. Luckily, there are still five games for Birmingham to play, and they are just one point away from Huddersfield, the first team away from the relegation zone. However, with seven losses in their previous nine games, time is running out.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Birmingham City is worth approximately $44,449,475 last year.

What is Tom Brady doing now?

Now retired from the league after more than two decades playing and with the GOAT title firmly in his hands, Tom Brady has been involved in numerous investments in recent years.

While he was doing promotional work for FTX, the now-bankrupt crypto company, he earned $55 million for 20 hours of promotional work every year for three years. Of course, there's also his investment in sports teams, with Birmingham City and Las Vegas Aces as part of his portfolio and the Las Vegas Raiders set to join them as well.

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has a net worth of around $300 million, according to the specialized website Celebrity Net Worth.

Tom Brady is also set to become an analyst for FOX for NFL games, with a 10-year, $375 million deal kicking in September. He will provide analysis in a way that has never been seen in broadcasts before, and the expectation is that he'll even surpass what Tony Romo did in 2017.