The New York Giants' rookie quarterback, Tommy DeVito, was benched at halftime against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, with backup Tyrod Taylor assuming his role in the third quarter. Fox sideline reporter Pam Oliver indicated that it was coach Brian Daboll's decision but refused to delve further.

However, judging by his performance in the first half, DeVito was exceptionally lackluster. In a do-or-die game, he was a non-factor, completing just nine of sixteen attempts for a paltry 55 yards and rushing just once for five.

He failed to see the endzone at all, with Big Blue's only score coming from a field goal by Mason Crosby. Once Taylor entered, the Giants finally had touchdowns.

Tommy DeVito's Giants eliminated from playoff contention after 33-25 loss at Eagles

Nothing seemed to go right for the New York Giants in 2023. After a surprising 9-7-1 2022 campaign and run to the Divisional Round, Big Blue fell back down hard, beginning with a 0-40 home shutout by the Dallas Cowboys.

And then it got worse. Daniel Jones tore his ACL in Week 9 at the Las Vegas Raiders, thrusting Tommy DeVito into the starting role. After losing his debut to the Cowboys, he would pull off three straight wins to keep the team in the playoff hunt.

But at the New Orleans Saints, all that momentum dissipated. Big Blue's undrafted rookie quarterback was sacked seven times in the ensuing 24-6 loss and replaced by Tyrod Taylor after a particularly hard hit.

Against the Philadelphia Eagles, they faced a do-or-die situation, and in the first half, they looked dead, conceding 20 points, leading to DeVito's benching. They finally woke up in the third quarter, with Saquon Barkley rushing for six, then Adoree' Jackson picking off Jalen Hurts and returning it 76 yards to the endzone (complete with a two-pointer).

But their hopes ended in the final seconds. Down 33-25, Taylor still had a chance to tie the game, but rookie cornerback Kelee Ringo stole his Hail Mary pass:

That puts the Giants at 10-5, but more importantly, it disqualifies them from playoff contention.

They can still play a major role in the composition of the playoff cast in the following weeks when they face the Los Angeles Rams and Eagles.

Tommy DeVito’s stats and career overview in 2023

In his six games so far, Tommy DeVito has become an emergent star, completing 112 of 176 attempts (63.6%) for 1,087 yards and eight touchdowns against three interceptions, 36 sacks, and two fumbles (one lost). He has also rushed 36 times for 195 yards and a touchdown.

The rookie’s most famous stretch came between Weeks 11 and 14, when he led the New York Giants to three straight wins to keep them in playoff contention. Most notably, the first win against the Washington Commanders has some history. He was sacked nine times in that game, but the Giants won 31-19 (largely because of his three touchdown passes), the first time since 1992 that such a situation had happened.

After defeating the Green Bay Packers on MNF, DeVito started being praised as a cult hero, being called “the real deal” by Saquon Barkley and earning the epithet “Tommy Cutlets”

With Tommy DeVito being benched against the Eagles, will he get to see the starting position again? Only time will tell.

