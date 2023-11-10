Why did Travis Kelce miss Taylor Swift's Eras Tour curtain raiser in Argentina? Everything we know so far 

When Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs' bye week fell the same week as Taylor Swift's next leg of "The Eras" tour, speculation about the tight end attending the concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, became rife.

However, Kelce wasn't in Argentina on the opening night. On Thursday, he was in Texas. The two-time Super Bowl-winning TE supported teammate Patrick Mahomes and his charity at the third annual "15 and the Mahomies" Foundation Gala.

Travis Kelce was recognized for breaking the Kansas City Chiefs' all-time receiving record during the event. He did so last week in Frankfurt, Germany, as the Chiefs defeated the Miami Dolphins 21-14.

Although Kelce missed the first night of Taylor Swift's three-night stop in Buenos Aires, he could still arrive in time for Friday night's show. All eyes will be on the Estadio River Plate for the Cincinnati product's arrival for the second show.

Kelce hinted to his older brother Jason Kelce that he was headed toward the equator to work on his tan during the bye week, which excited fans for his appearance at "The Eras" tour this week.

What did Taylor Swift donate to Patrick Mahomes' foundation?

Travis Kelce may have arrived at the Patrick Mahomes charity gala solo, but Taylor Swift was still a part of the event. There was a silent auction for attendees to bid on items, with all the proceeds benefiting the "15 and the Mahomies" foundation. The Chiefs quarterback created his charity in 2019 to help children.

The Grammy award-winning singer has become close to Brittany Mahomes through her time cheering for Kansas City. She donated the official certification of her hit single "Fifteen" for auction. The song was released this week in 2008 and became one of Swift's first big hits.

Did Travis Kelce arrive in Argentina?

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end officially landed in Argentina on Friday morning. His arrival comes just hours before Taylor Swift takes the stage for the second night in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Thursday night's show was a sellout, marking the singer's first performance in the country. The following two nights are also sold out, as fans in Argentina have anticipated these shows for months.