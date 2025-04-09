"Why not trust your guys?": NFL fans have their say as Colts host Quinn Ewers despite recent Daniel Jones signing

Quinn Ewers is being hosted by the Indianapolis Colts with the 2025 NFL draft just a couple of weeks away. The AFC team has two veterans in their quarterback room at present – Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson – but they have failed to make any impact with their signal-calling duties and deliver wins for the team.

“Quinn Ewers is visiting the #Colts today, another meeting between the Texas QB and the team’s personnel and coaching staffs. Ewers visited the #Raiders the other day. With Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson set to compete, Indy is looking at options in the draft as well,” NFL Media's Mike Garafolo tweeted on Wednesday.

Having a chance to add a quarterback would be a welcome change, but Colts fans are split over the idea of drafting Ewers.

“why not trust your guys instead of drafting another project?” one fan posted.

“Quinn Ewers just seems like a colts QB lol,” another fan said.

“Sooner or later, probably sooner - Ewers will establish himself as the best QB in the Colts QB room,” an X user tweeted.

“Like him just have to see if he can step up in big games yet,” a fan commented.

Another wrote, “nice to see ewers gettin looked at by the colts :).”

“So we might be moving from Ehlinger to Ewers. Lol,” a fan tweeted.

The Colts have options, and the pressure is building. As Ewers rises in draft talks, the QB room in Indy could soon become even more crowded.

Joel Klatt analyzes Quinn Ewers’s draft uncertainty

Quinn Ewers is a prospect many are watching closely in the lead-up to the 2025 NFL draft. He is one of the few quarterbacks whose draft position is hard to predict because his potential didn’t always match his performance.

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt talked about Ewers on his podcast, "The Joel Klatt Show." He pointed out the parts of Ewers' game that NFL teams would admire, but he also discussed the flaws that led to his underperformance.

“The potential is obviously there with Quinn Ewers," Klatt said (Timestamp: 24:05). "He has been a highly rated quarterback for a long time, and rightly so. The guy makes a lot of big-time throws, a lot of big-time throws. I would say NFL throws. He’s smart.

“He does things from an arm talent perspective that other guys just don’t do. He can throw off platform and do it accurately, he can throw going to his left, he can throw going to his right. So, there’s a lot to love about his game. It is there. I wish he was a little bit bigger. He’s only about 210 pounds, 6-foot-2.”

Klatt believes Ewers’ playing style may have caused some of the injuries he had at Texas. He said that Ewers wasn’t always able to stay on the field and still hasn’t made it through a full season without getting hurt, which could be a concern for NFL teams.

