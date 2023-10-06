Why was Tyreek Hill fined $7,000? Dolphins WR sounds off on NFL’s bizarre decision

Tyreek Hill became the highest-paid wide receiver after agreeing to a four-year, $120 million contract with the Miami Dolphins. He showed why he deserved such a contract by finishing his first season in Florida with 119 catches for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns.

This year, he’s starting strong again with 470 yards and four touchdowns through his first four games. More importantly, he has helped the Dolphins race to a 3-1 record and a historic 70-point output in Week 3. However, he sounded off on a penalty he received from the league for a minor infraction.

Tyreek Hill fined $7,000 for not wearing socks

The NFL has a rule wherein players without socks will incur a $7,000 fine. They have reasons for doing so, and they tagged Hill during their Week 3 game against the Denver Broncos. As MLFootball tweeted via Palm Beach Post journalist Joe Schad:

“OH WOW: #Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill is being fined $7 GRAND for not wearing socks because he was getting an IV and did not want to miss a play. So in the Broncos game, the first touchdown, I didn’t have any socks on at all.’”

“’But I was getting an IV and I didn’t want to be late for the play. So I didn’t have time to put on my socks.’ When he saw the letter with the fine in the locker he let out a MASSIVE SCREAM.”

In that game, the 2023 Miami Dolphins became only the fourth team in NFL history to register 70 points in a game. The last time it was done was in 1966, and two other teams have done it during the regular season.

Despite that victory, he felt that the $7,000 fine was overpriced, especially when he had his reason for removing his socks. Likewise, the fine is a small portion of the $1,165,000 base salary this season. But whether he wore socks or not, Hill had a blast with nine catches for 157 yards and a touchdown.

On January 22, 2022, Tyreek Hill was fined $12,875 for excessive celebration against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Six days later, he incurred another $10,300 fine against the Buffalo Bills for taunting. The All-Pro wideout has three more taunting penalties aside from that one.

Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins fizzled against the Buffalo Bills

As great as the Dolphins have been in their first three games, the Buffalo Bills gave them a 48-20 beatdown in Week 4. Tyreek Hill struggled, finishing with only 58 yards and three touchdowns. Braxton Berrios had Miami’s only receiving touchdown in that game.

The Dolphins have an opportunity to bounce back in Week 5 when they host the struggling New York Giants. The Giants gave up 11 sacks on quarterback Daniel Jones during their Monday Night Football blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks.