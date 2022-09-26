Why did the Houston Texans trade DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals?

When the Houston Texans traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals, it left the NFL world stunned. The concept of trading players in the NFL is not new and from time to time there are some unusual trades, but this was a huge surprise.

In 2019, the Texans had one of the best QB-WR duos in the league in Deshaun Watson and Hopkins. Hopkins had a wonderful 2019 season with the Texans, but the following offseason, he was traded to the Cardinals. Then-Houston head coach Bill O'Brien played a major role in this trade, which didn't favor the Texans in the long run.

What role did Bill O'Brien play in DeAndre Hopkins' trade?

DeAndre Hopkins - Green Bay Packers v Arizona Cardinals

Two of the most important positions in the league are quarterbacks and wide receivers. The NFL has produced powerful duos who are remembered for winning games. Such was the case with Hopkins and Watson. But what led O'Brien to trade him to the Cardinals?

The Texans traded Hopkins and a 2021 fourth-round draft pick to the Cardinals for RB David Johnson and two more draft picks. O'Brien claimed he did so for the betterment of his team, but in reality, he and Hopkins had a strained relationship.

O'Brien did not think DeAndre Hopkins was a team leader or a core player for the franchise. Instead of handing him a contract extension, he traded him. In the 2019 season, the Texans had a record of 10-6 and were the leaders of the AFC South. After the departure of Hopkins, they went 4-12 and Bill O'Brien was let go.

Career stats of DeAndre Hopkins

Arizona Cardinals v Chicago Bears

Before joining the Texans, Hopkins was a Clemson star. The Texans selected him as the 27th-overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft. He was impressive in his first season as a number two wide receiver but later claimed the top spot. He played seven seasons for Houston and recorded 632 catches for 8,602 yards and 54 touchdowns. Hopkins also made it to four Pro Bowls and was a member of three All-Pro First Teams.

In 2020, he joined the Cardinals and has played two seasons with them. He has recorded 157 catches for 1,979 yards and 14 touchdowns with the franchise. Last season, Arizona finished second in the NFC West with a record of 11-6.

Hopkins is currently playing his third season with the Cardinals. He is, however, suspended from the league for six games after testing positive for a banned substance. He has maintained his innocence in the matter, but the ban has been upheld.

Arizona will need him to hit the ground running when he returns to the team as they are currently 1-2. We will see how DeAndre Hopkins performs later on in the season.

