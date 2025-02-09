Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is preparing for the biggest game of his career, but his mind isn’t just on football. When he steps onto the field for Super Bowl LIX, he’ll carry a piece of his late father with him by wearing a mink coat that has been in his family for decades.

Appearing in his first Super Bowl after spending 12 seasons in the NFL, Hopkins revealed the sentimental reason behind the decision.

“My dad died in 1992, and he left me a couple things,” Hopkins said. “One of those things was a mink jacket. I always said I would wear that mink jacket to my wedding or to the Super Bowl, whichever happened first. Obviously, I’m not married, so I’m gonna wear my daddy’s mink.”

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It’s a fitting tribute for a player whose journey to this moment has been anything but easy. DeAndre Hopkins, a five-time Pro Bowler, spent most of his career as one of the league’s elite wide receivers, but playoff success remained elusive. After stints with the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, and Tennessee Titans, he landed in Kansas City in a midseason trade, just in time to make a run at the Lombardi Trophy.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Kansas City Chiefs on the cusp of NFL history in Super Bowl LIX

Heading into the regular season, the Chiefs were already labeled as contenders, but DeAndre Hopkins’ arrival gave Patrick Mahomes another top-tier weapon on offense. Now, he’s not just looking to help his team win a championship; he’s making sure his late father is part of the moment.

Expand Tweet

Beyond the emotional weight of the tribute, Hopkins’ story has also captured attention due to his love for fashion. The 32-year-old has been known for his bold style choices and even launched his fashion collection in partnership with BoohooMAN.

As he prepares for the biggest game of his career, Hopkins remains focused on the significance of this moment, personally and professionally. Wearing his father’s mink jacket serves as a poignant reminder of his journey and the legacy he carries forward.

“It means a lot, just being able to have a little bit of him with me,” Hopkins expressed.

Win or lose on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, DeAndre Hopkins will step onto the field as more than just a player chasing a championship. He’ll be a son honoring his father’s memory, keeping a promise he made years ago.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.