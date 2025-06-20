Micah Parsons has been reportedly seeking a new contract with the Dallas Cowboys during the 2025 NFL offseason. He is currently entering the final year of his deal and would apparently prefer an extension rather than letting it play out.
Jerry Jones has declined to give his superstar defender what he has been looking for so far with the new season less than three months away. Shannon Sharpe recently called the owner out for the delay during an episode of his Nightcap podcast.
Sharpe questioned:
"Why y'all gotta wait to the last minute? You knew you had the prom, you knew you were a junior or a senior, and you knew you were going. You wanted to go to the prom. Why you wait til the week of the prom to go get, to try to get a tux?"
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Sharpe expressed his confusion surrounding what Jones is waiting for to lock the dominant edge rusher into his desired contract extension. He continued by explaining that Parsons geting a massive deal is an inevitable outcome that won't change with the delay.
Sharpe stated:
"He [Jones] got no choice. And he [Parsons] wants more money than Myles Garrett. He's gonna want 42-43-44 million per year."
Myles Garrett recently set a new record by becoming the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history after signing his contract extension with the Cleveland Browns worth $40 million in AAV. Shannon Sharpe pointed out that Micah Parsons is going to want to exceed that number with the Dallas Cowboys, so it's on Jerry Jones to get it done.
Micah Parsons' pursuit of historic contract with Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have been no strangers to signing their superstar players to massive contracts. They recently made Dak Prescott the highest-paid player in NFL history at $60 million in AAV, while also making CeeDee Lamb on of the highest-paid wide receivers ever.
If Jerry Jones wants to keep Micah Parsons with the franchise, this trend will likely need to continue. He is still just 26 years old and has already been chosen as a first-team All-Pro twice to go with his four Pro Bowl selections.
Many around the NFL, including Shannon Sharpe, believe that Parsons deserves to surpass Myles Garrett as the highest-paid defender in NFL history. This means that the Cowboys will need to exceed his $40 million in AAV. It's also important to note that Trey Hendrickson and TJ Watt are also seeking massive deals this year, so it's possible that Parsons is waiting for them to sign first, to make sure his contract is bigger than all of them.
Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.