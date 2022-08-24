"He could not wait to return home" - Wife of Chiefs HoF QB Len Dawson issues emotional statement after husband's death

Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson passed away at the age of 87 this week after entering hospice care in Kansas City earlier this month.

Dawson's wife, Linda, issued a statement to Kansas City's KMBC in light of his death.

"He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend. Len was always grateful and many times overwhelmed by the countless bonds he made during his football and broadcast careers."

"He loved Kansas City and no matter where his travels took him, he could not wait to return home."

The Kansas City Chiefs also released a statement paying respect to their icon.

"My family and I are heartbroken," Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. "Len Dawson is synonymous with the Kansas City Chiefs. Len embraced and came to embody Kansas City and the people that call it home. You would be hard-pressed to find a player who had a bigger impact in shaping the organization as we know it today than Len Dawson did."

Len Dawson's Hall of Fame career with the Kansas City Chiefs

Len Dawson had a long-running association with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs legend spent 14 years as a quarterback with the franchise and 33 as a broadcast analyst.

Dawson called time on his playing career in 1976 at 40 years of age, ending his career in which he passed for 28,711 yards and 239 touchdowns. He was subsequently elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a player in 1987. The Hall of Famer still holds the franchise record for passing yards (28,507) and passing touchdowns (237).

The former quarterback is most fondly remembered for delivering an otherworldly performance in the Chiefs' win over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV. Kansas City beat Minnesota 23-7 in what was regarded as a huge upset at the time. It was also the franchise's first ever Super Bowl victory.

Dawson went 12-of-17 on passes for 142 yards in that game, marking a historic win over the much-fancied Vikings and earning the shot-caller Super Bowl MVP honors.

He also led Kansas City to the AFL Championships in 1966 and 1969.

His broadcasting career saw him get elected to the Hall of Fame in 2012 as well.

