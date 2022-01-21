Who is Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins? Domestic abuse case against Dwayne Haskins' wife dropped 

Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins, the wife of current NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins, had charges of domestic violence dropped against her. Gondrezick-Haskins had the felony charge dropped earlier this month.

Back in July last year, she was accused of causing considerable injuries to her husband during the course of an argument in Las Vegas. The couple was there to renew their vows. Kalabrya and Dwayne have been married since March 2021.

NEGUS_KING @OVOXO13 @Joshedxd @carriee3022 @jbook37 Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins said she and Dwayne were in Las Vegas to renew their wedding vows. @Joshedxd @carriee3022 @jbook37 Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins said she and Dwayne were in Las Vegas to renew their wedding vows.

Per a police report, police officers stated they were called to the luxury hotel, The Cosmopolitan, to look into assertions that Kalabrya had assaulted the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback in their hotel room.

Within the documents, officers observed he had an injury to his lip that required stitches, along with a missing tooth. In the end, they took Kalabrya into custody.

𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 @exavierpope

-

twitter.com/WGNRadioSports… WGN Radio Sports @WGNRadioSports Steelers quarterback Haskins loses a tooth; wife charged with domestic battery trib.al/upJ1jur Steelers quarterback Haskins loses a tooth; wife charged with domestic battery trib.al/upJ1jur “Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins, 23, is accused of knocking out one of his teeth when she punched him after a disagreement, according to an arrest report. A piece of his tooth was found on the floor of a room at the hotel” “Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins, 23, is accused of knocking out one of his teeth when she punched him after a disagreement, according to an arrest report. A piece of his tooth was found on the floor of a room at the hotel”-😳 twitter.com/WGNRadioSports…

Kalabrya was subsequently charged with felony domestic violence battery. She allegedly told officers that she was upset with Dwayne for going to a nightclub with close friends and not waiting for her.

Kalabrya is from Bent Harbor, Michigan. She is a former college basketball star who played for the Michigan State Lady Spartans. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is a "proactive licensed medical aesthetician/cosmetic laser technician":

“Proactive licensed medical aesthetician/cosmetic laser technician with a distinguished understanding of laser treatments and skincare routines. Extremely successful at using the Fitzpatrick scale and product knowledge, along with exceptional customer service to increase guest retention and exceed sales goals. Fast-learner, ambitious, and dependable.”

She is also the sister of WNBA player Kysre Rae Gondrezick, who was the fourth overall pick in the 2021 WNBA draft for the Indiana Fever and is currently a free agent.

Their late father, Grant, was drafted by the Phoenix Suns in the 1986 NBA Draft and played a season with the Los Angeles Clippers. Her mother, Lisa, was a member of the 1988 NCAA National Championship team, the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters.

The couple appear to have moved on from the event. Kalabrya was seen at her husband's games some time ago in Pittsburgh. Dwayne posted a sentimental love note on Instagram in December 2021 for her birthday.

Dwayne Haskins’ NFL Career

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins

Haskins was drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Washington Football Team. He started just seven games. He had 1,365 passing yards with seven touchdown passes and seven interceptions.

Also Read Article Continues below

The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback signed with Pittsburgh and is the team’s backup quarterback. Time will tell whether the 24-year-old will get another chance to be under center.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Piyush Bisht