"Have to make difficult decisions" - Wild trade idea proposes Cowboys ship Dak Prescott for Aaron Rodgers

Dallas’ 105.3 the Fan’s Shan Shariff has floated the idea of Dallas trading Dak Prescott for Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers.

Shariff posed the potential trade for the four-time NFL MVP on the “Shan & RJ” podcast. He and his co-host RJ Choppy stated that if the Packers were to acquire Prescott, it would be a good piece of business for the franchise. However, Shariff also said that he would be hesitant about walking away from Aaron Rodgers, seemingly suggesting that the Packers might also be weary of doing so.

“The Green Bay Packers would go from Favre to Rodgers to Dak, Choppy said. "That’s a hell of a 40 years. So, yeah, you have to make those difficult decisions. If they don’t believe in (backup quarterback) Jordan Love, then I would do this, but I would be very hesitant at first to walk away from Aaron Rodgers.”

Even if Sharrif's potential trade was simply to get tongues wagging, there is some merit to his idea. Sharrif noted that Prescott's stock had gone down towards the business end of this past season, and said that the latter was not the guy to lead Dallas to a Super Bowl.

“Dak Prescott’s stock has gone down since the second half of the Cowboys season and the playoff game,” Shariff said.“People are now saying, ‘Well, I should have trusted my initial gut instinct. He’s not the guy.’ And then after watching the playoffs, he’s worlds away from Josh Allen and Pat Mahomes. So, I just wanted to propose some different trades to see how [people] would react.”

Could Dallas trade Dak Prescott for Aaron Rodgers?

The idea of trading away Dak Prescott, who just signed a mammoth deal last offseason, would seem crazy to many. But if the player the Texas-based franchise receives in return is Aaron Rodgers, then anything and everything is on the table.

Shariff's proposed trade would have huge ramifications for both franchises, as Dallas would essentially transform into bonafide Super Bowl contenders. But looking at it from the other side, would Prescott be a good fit for the Packers? They have all the tools for the 26-year-old to flourish and with an offensively-minded head coach, anything is possible.

The trade is unlikely to happen, as that would mean Green Bay would be seriously strengthening an NFC rival. For most insiders, either Rodgers stays in Green Bay or he is traded to an AFC team with the Denver Broncos thought to be the favorites to land his signature.

March 16 is the deadline the Packers quarterback gave himself to make a decision on his future, so the NFL community will not have to wait long to see what the 38-year-old decides to do with his future.

