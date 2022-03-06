Former Packers GM believes Aaron Rodgers will play for Packers "one more year at most" 

As we move into March, there is still no word from Aaron Rodgers about his plans for the future with the Green Bay Packers.

A former general manager for the Packers seems to think Aaron Rodgers will remain in Green Bay. Andrew Brandt tweeted this about the Aaron Rodgers situation:

"As to idea that the Packers and Aaron are working on a new contract, he has something in present contract (according to all reports last year) that is way more valuable than money: an opt-out in 2023.

I see no way Aaron gives that up, thus he's a Packer for one more year at most."

Rodgers hasn't really given any hints about what he plans to do. He said earlier this year that he would not drag this out and that he would let the Packers know by March.

Well, it's March and as we inch closer to the NFL Draft, Aaron Rodgers needs to inform the team of his intentions. The only thing that has been said recently is that Rodgers may be holding out for more money, which he denies.

The real reason Rodgers may be quiet is he wants to see what wide receiver Davante Adams' future plans are.

Why Aaron Rodgers will stay in Green Bay

Brandt may be right, Aaron Rodgers may play another year in Green Bay and here is why.

First of all, now that Tom Brady is gone, the Packers are probably the team to beat in the NFC despite the Los Angeles Rams winning the Super Bowl. Rodgers staying could be the difference in Green Bay winning it all or simply being an average team behind Jordan Love.

The Packers are also doing everything within their power to keep him. So at this point, they may be willing to make him the highest paid player in the league if it means bringing him back.

But if the Packers decide to slap a franchise tag on Adams and keep him around, that would almost guarantee that Rodgers isn't going anywhere. Adams is one of Rodgers closest friends on the team and his primary receiving option.

Rodgers remaining in Green Bay seems to be the best situation for him. The only question now is does he feel the same way?

