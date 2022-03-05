'Pretty girl that you gotta tell she's pretty everyday' - Charles Barkley calls out Aaron Rodgers’ needy tendencies

NBA legend Charles Barkley has called out Aaron Rodgers and his needy tendencies. The Green Bay Packers quarterback is currently processing precisely what his next move will be.

Having flirted with the idea of retiring last season, fast forward 12 months, and that still looks like a possibility. Despite his superb form, it seems like the 38-year-old likes to be told just how good of a player he is.

Barkley was a guest on the Waddle and Silvy podcast and was asked if Rodgers was selfish. Barkley stated that he thinks that the four-time NFL MVP is like a pretty girl. You have to tell the quarterback just how good he is all the time.

Barkley said:

“I think he's the pretty girl that you got to tell her she’s pretty every day.

I'm starting to think that. I'm starting to think he's that girl like, ‘Oh I don't look good today?’ Like I've told you five days in a row you look good. We shouldn't have to tell him every day.”

Packers are still waiting on Rodgers' decision

Will the four-time MVP winner return to Green Bay?

With the NFL Combine in full swing and the NFL Draft soon to follow, there is still no word from the Packers quarterback regarding his decision.

For some, Rodgers is abusing the power that the organization gave him to make his own decision, essentially holding Green Bay hostage. It is a big decision for the 38-year-old with several options thought to be on the table.

PFF @PFF A look into Aaron Rodgers’ and Davante Adams’ future? A look into Aaron Rodgers’ and Davante Adams’ future? 👀🔮 https://t.co/gMcVQLQ95d

Denver has been touted as the favorite destination should the four-time MVP winner leave the Packers. Former Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is the Broncos' new head coach and could sway Rodgers to the AFC team.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were another team thought to be a potential landing spot for the 38-year-old, with the quarterback a keen admirer of Mike Tomlin. The Broncos and Steelers are in a different conference and need a new quarterback. Rodgers fits the bill perfectly.

PFF @PFF Aaron Rodgers decision on his future will come sooner rather than later Aaron Rodgers decision on his future will come sooner rather than later 👀 https://t.co/x2aPKmCh7V

Just what Green Bay would want in return for a four-time MVP winner is not known, but a collection of first-round picks is thought to be a start.

The star quarterback gave himself the deadline of March 16 to decide, which is the beginning of NFL free agency. If the 38-year-old sticks by that, then we will not have to wait too long to see a conclusion to one of the most talked-about moves in recent memory.

