Report: Packers front office divided over Aaron Rodgers' future with franchise

The most common knock on Aaron Rodgers has been his failures in the postseason. In 2010, Rodgers won and appeared in the only Super Bowl of his career. In his nine postseason appearances since that Super Bowl, he's gone 7-9 in the playoffs and has lost four conference championship games.

His postseason struggles have blemished his legacy and are coming up now as he and the Green Bay Packers decide his future.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky appeared on Colin Cowherd's show, The Herd, on Friday and reported Rodgers' postseason struggles have some within the Packers organization worried.

“For some reason he hasn’t been great all that often in the playoffs since the 2010 Super Bowl run,” Demovsky said. “He’s 7-9 in his past 16 playoff games. Yes, he’s still spectacular from September through December, but even some within the Packers organization wonder if he can still do it in January and February.”

While no early postseason exit is ever good, the one that occurred this season couldn't have come at a worse time for Rodgers. Even if Rodgers desires to return to the Packers, it's now a fair question to ask if the franchise is too divided to risk bringing him back.

Aaron Rodgers is a more successful quarterback in the regular season than in the postseason

Aaron Rodgers after losing in the NFC Divisional Round to the San Fransisco 49ers

Aaron Rodgers' failures in the postseason are puzzling, given how talented he is. He ranks second all-time in NFL history in regular-season MVP awards, with four (trailing only Peyton Manning).

He ranks tenth all-time in passing yards, fifth in touchdowns, and second in passer rating. In addition to personal accolades, his teams have a record of 139-66-1 in his starts. He's led them to a first-round bye in five postseasons, including the past three.

But in the postseason, his stats across the board are down from his career averages in the regular season. These include completion percentage, yards per attempt, and quarterback rating.

In his lone Super Bowl run this season, Matthew Stafford has surpassed Rodgers in career postseason stats such as completion percentage and game-winning drives.

The Packers and Rodgers equally desire the same thing, and that's to win another Super Bowl. But if Demovsky's report is accurate, the divide in the organization over Rodgers' resume in the playoffs could be a deciding factor in the future of the quarterback with the team.

Until an official decision is made by either party, speculation will continue to run rampant as Aaron Rodgers' decision is the most highlighted storyline of the offseason.

