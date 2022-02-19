NFL Rumors: Several teams reach out to Packers about Aaron Rodgers trade

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, several teams have reached out to the Green Bay Packers in a bid to try and trade for Aaron Rodgers.

With the quarterback's future murky at best, people around the NFL have no idea what the reigning NFL MVP will do next season.

According to Schultz via Twitter, one team has tried to contact the Packers to discuss a trade, with that team being the Denver Broncos. However, the Packers have apparently shown zero interest.

"Several teams - inc the #Broncos - have been reaching out to the #Packers about Aaron Rodgers," he wrote. "The issue? Green Bay has shown zero interest. With the Tom Clements hire, there’s a growing internal belief in GB that the two-time reigning MVP will remain a Packer."

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report Several teams - inc the #Broncos - have been reaching out to the #Packers about Aaron Rodgers. The issue? Green Bay has shown zero interest. With the Tom Clements hire, there’s a growing internal belief in GB that the two-time reigning MVP will remain a Packer. Several teams - inc the #Broncos - have been reaching out to the #Packers about Aaron Rodgers. The issue? Green Bay has shown zero interest. With the Tom Clements hire, there’s a growing internal belief in GB that the two-time reigning MVP will remain a Packer.

This makes it official that there is real interest in the 38-year-old quarterback from some teams, as most probably knew there would be. But the sticking point will be the Packers and if they want to entertain the idea of trading away the four-time NFL MVP.

Where could Aaron Rodgers land?

ld the 38-year-old be with the Green Bay Packers next year?

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding his playing future. Several options have been put forth by various media outlets as to where he could end up.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were touted as a possible destination, with Green Bay's number 12 a long admirier of head coach Mike Tomlin. With the Steelers seemingly having everything in place to challenge for a Super Bowl, all the franchise needs now is an elite quarterback.

Then there are the current favorites in the Rodgers sweep stakes, and the Denver Broncos, like Pittsburgh, would require a significant trade to land him. Also, with the Broncons being in the AFC, the Packers will likely want to strike a deal that ensures that them playing against Rodgers is kept to a minimum.

PFF @PFF Aaron Rodgers decision on his future will come sooner rather than later Aaron Rodgers decision on his future will come sooner rather than later 👀 https://t.co/x2aPKmCh7V

Nathaniel Hackett, the Packers' offensive coordinator last year and now Bronco's head coach, is a close friend of Rodgers. Many think this could prove to be the sweetner in getting the Super Bowl Champion to Mile High city.

Similar to Pittsburgh, Denver has just about everything they need to win now. A star defense and weapons on offense in what could very well be the perfect fit should Rodgers come sign for them.

The probability of the reigning NFL MVP returning to Green Bay is thought to be the most logical choice and would give him the best chance to win another Super Bowl. After having three consecutive 13-3 seasons (last year 13-4), the roster is stacked with talent.

Just what the four-time All Pro will do remains a mystery, however, Rodgers has given himself a deadline of March 16 to make his decision. So football fans will not have to wait too long to find out what he will be doing come next season.e

Edited by David Nyland